Self-professed rich guy Donald Trump has always begged his supporters for money, especially when times are tough. And they’re extra difficult now: Last week, he became the first U.S. president to get indicted on criminal charges. Trump is expected to turn himself in for arraignment on Tuesday, but in the immediate aftermath he made sure to get a ton of scratch off his fans.

As per NBC News, the Trump campaign bragged that in the 24 hours after a Manhattan grand jury voted to punish him over the Stormy Daniels hush money settlement, they raised a whopping $4 million. Of those, they claimed, 25% were from first-time donors, “further solidifying President Trump’s status as the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary.”

To his credit, on Truth Social, Trump didn’t want all of his supporters handing him their hard-earned cash. “If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” he said.

For contrast, after Trump claimed he was going to be indicted two weeks ago — nine days earlier than he was, as it turned out — it took a few days for them to raise $1.5 million. Likewise, after announcing his third presidential campaign last November, it took him over six weeks to raise $9.5 million.

Anyway, fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy however long it will be.

(Via NBC News)