A Fox News Guest Got Dragged For Thinking That Snow White Has To Be Played By A White Actress Because Of Her Name

Conservatives are incensed about Barbie right now, but, as always, they have plenty more anger to go around. In fact, they’re also losing their stuff over Disney’s in-the-works live action redo of Snow White. Why are they so mad? Because, partially thanks to Peter Dinklage, the seven dwarves are no longer dwarves. And Snow White? She’s no longer white, even though, name be damned, there’s no reason she has to be. But tell that to a recent Fox News guest.

On Monday, Outkick host Charly Arnolt joined host John Roberts to talk about how Hollywood movies haven’t been doing so well in one of its once-mighty markets, China. The problem, Arnolt claims? They’re too “woke,” thus driving away audiences. She cites The Little Mermaid, whose crime was casting a Black actress, Hailey Bailey, to play Ariel — a move that got Bailey pelted with all manner of racist attacks.

Arnolt then moved onto the Snow White remake, which stars West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, a Latinx actress. That — and her revamped septet of companions — made her furious.

“The seven dwarves aren’t even dwarves anymore because they thought that to be too politically incorrect. Snow White is not even a white woman anymore, even though her name is Snow White,” Arnolt railed.

“We’re just going too far out of the way to make things super diverse and inclusive,” she continued. “It’s no longer about high-quality film production anymore or entertainment.”

Arnolt’s comments went viral, leading to many jokes about her thinking a character’s name requires a certain skin color.

Some saw it as part of a long-standing trend of far right pundits going nuclear over non-real characters.

The new Snow White is due in theaters on March 22 of next year. Perhaps by then the GOP will have calmed down about who plays a fictional character in a movie meant for kids. Or not.

(Via Raw Story)

