Conservatives are incensed about Barbie right now, but, as always, they have plenty more anger to go around. In fact, they’re also losing their stuff over Disney’s in-the-works live action redo of Snow White. Why are they so mad? Because, partially thanks to Peter Dinklage, the seven dwarves are no longer dwarves. And Snow White? She’s no longer white, even though, name be damned, there’s no reason she has to be. But tell that to a recent Fox News guest.

“Snow White is not even a white woman anymore even though her name is Snow White… We are going too far out of the way to make things super diverse and inclusive.” pic.twitter.com/u90XmDe3ac — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2023

On Monday, Outkick host Charly Arnolt joined host John Roberts to talk about how Hollywood movies haven’t been doing so well in one of its once-mighty markets, China. The problem, Arnolt claims? They’re too “woke,” thus driving away audiences. She cites The Little Mermaid, whose crime was casting a Black actress, Hailey Bailey, to play Ariel — a move that got Bailey pelted with all manner of racist attacks.

Arnolt then moved onto the Snow White remake, which stars West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, a Latinx actress. That — and her revamped septet of companions — made her furious.

“The seven dwarves aren’t even dwarves anymore because they thought that to be too politically incorrect. Snow White is not even a white woman anymore, even though her name is Snow White,” Arnolt railed.

“We’re just going too far out of the way to make things super diverse and inclusive,” she continued. “It’s no longer about high-quality film production anymore or entertainment.”

Arnolt’s comments went viral, leading to many jokes about her thinking a character’s name requires a certain skin color.

Jack Sparrow is not a sparrow Jack Black is white Brad Moss is not a green plant https://t.co/Fg0OXsGbGP — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 24, 2023

Boy, is she going to freak out over the casting in the Barry White biopic. https://t.co/Bt99R1QSry — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) July 24, 2023

Charly’s head will explode if you tell her about Shirley Temple Black. https://t.co/jOwP4sj07R — Bob Clendenin (@DoctorTomG) July 24, 2023

She's gotta be super confused about Jack Black https://t.co/B5sZNqfdxY — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) July 24, 2023

My name is Jonathan Goldman but I’m not a gold man. Why are these people so easily confused? Hint: they’re not. https://t.co/3ts9lnKm55 — Xonathan Xoldman (@akjakalope) July 24, 2023

Didn't know your last name determines your skin color. Who is going to tell Jack Black??? https://t.co/cen2WVTT34 — LOVE ONE ANOTHER (@colbycolb) July 24, 2023

Darryl Strawberry is so fucked https://t.co/GPlrmv46Dw — aaron. (@ayroned) July 24, 2023

Some saw it as part of a long-standing trend of far right pundits going nuclear over non-real characters.

What is it like to go through life being constantly enraged by fictional characters? https://t.co/5g1nZmeNib — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) July 24, 2023

The new Snow White is due in theaters on March 22 of next year. Perhaps by then the GOP will have calmed down about who plays a fictional character in a movie meant for kids. Or not.

