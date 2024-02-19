Monday was President’s Day, and Fox News chose an unexpected way to ring in the holiday: by covering a new report that ranks every U.S. president in history. Where did their on-again-off-again favorite, Donald Trump, fall? In last place. They tried to downplay the bad news while covering it over social media. Now their hosts are going into full-on meltdown mode.

"This is infuriating in so many ways" — Kayleigh McEnany is big mad about Trump being ranked as the worst president in history pic.twitter.com/DfbvvPXnY0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2024

“A new ranking — and I’m going to add, in my view, highly questionable ranking — of presidents is turning heads after Biden came in higher than Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan!” steamed Kayleigh McEnany.” “In his wildest dreams!”

McEnany, of course, is one of Trump’s former press secretaries, and one of many ex-staffers he’s turned on. Once he even called her “Milktoast.” None of that stopped her from rushing to his defense.

“Abe Lincoln ranked first — Ok, fair,” she said. “Then comes [Barack] Obama at 7th; and Biden came in 14th, actually beating Ronald Reagan, who came in 16th; and Trump, dead last…this is infuriating in so many ways!”

McEnany’s fury was echoed by contributor Lisa Boothe. “It also goes to show you, though, how history can be written and some of it can be built off a lie, as well,” she said. “But, no, this list is bogus, everyone knows that Obama is not that high. He was a terrible president.”

Joe Concha simply found the list funny, saying he “broke two ribs laughing so hard” at it: