Fox News Got Trolled Over A President’s Day Poll That Ranked Donald Trump Dead Last

Today is President’s Day, and you know what that means: time to reflect on your favorite American commander-in-chiefs. Are you a James K. Polk stan? Maybe you’re all about Franklin Pierce or Rutherford B. Hayes. Perhaps you think the nation’s finest leader was William Henry Harrsion, who only served 30 days, 12 hours, and 30 minutes. But what do the experts say? On Sunday Fox News published a report that ranked the country’s presidents, and they did their damndest to obscure the fact that the network’s favorite one ranked dead last.

Per HuffPost, the Fox News social media team tried to spin the report, entitled the “Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey” and featuring the input of scholars and “social science experts in presidential politics.” Alas, they could only manage to make it seem less grim for them than it was.

“New presidential rankings place Obama in top 10, Reagan and Trump below Biden,” read the post on Twitter/X. Sounds bad! But it gets even worse.

For one thing, Joe Biden ranked 14th, sandwiched between John Addams and Woodrow Wilson. Where was Ronald Reagan? Two below Biden, at 16. And Trump? All the way down at 45, which is to say at the very bottom, down there with James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Franklin Peirce, and William Henry Harrison.

That Fox News tried to soften the blow, to say nothing of reporting on the poll at all, struck many as amusing.

Anyway, congrats to the Republican Party, who are almost certainly going to make the worst president in history their nominee, for a third time. The craziest part? There’s a good chance he could be re-elected.

