Robert O’Neill is the Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, and while his time in the military may be over, he’s still taking shots at his enemies — and apparently, Fox News is top of the list.

O’Neill who, (at least) up until August of this year, was a regular contributor of the network, took to Twitter on Wednesday, blasting his former bosses in a series of damning posts that accused the network of valuing profits over people. The rant started with O’Neill addressing the situation in Afghanistan, an ongoing crisis sparked by President Biden’s controversial decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region.

You won’t hear this anywhere else: Our mission was never to “rebuild” that shithole called Afghanistan. Generals, admirals, politicians and lawyers came up with that nonsense. That’s why we lost. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

He followed that up with a direct call out to those in charge at Fox News, claiming the ones making decisions at the network knew the government’s game plan for the country and didn’t do a good enough job of reporting the truth to their audience.

“Seriously, don’t let Fox News fool you,” O’Neill wrote in a now-deleted tweet (via Mediaite). “They were in on it too… They don’t care about you. It’s all about money.”

And, in case you weren’t reading between the lines of those other tweets, he then shot off this post that compares the network to the militants he faced while touring overseas.

I’ve been in the ditches and I’ve met the enemy. Face to face. These talking heads are not your friends. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

Fox News has confirmed (via Mediaite) that O’Neill is no longer a contributor for their network, which scans because lately, he’s been encouraging his followers to tune into their competitor, Newsmax.

Turn on @newsmax at 3:30p ET. Let’s talk about stuff. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) October 4, 2021

Things must be pretty bad if the guy who made his name from killing a known terrorist, and who has been advocating for shooting people in the streets as a way to solve the problems in Afghanistan, thinks the people who work at your network are scummy.