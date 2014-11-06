Report: Retired Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill Shot And Killed Bin Laden

The hot news around the social media campfire this evening is that the name of the Navy SEAL who will be revealed on Fox News next week as the man who put three bullets in Osama bin Laden’s head has already been revealed. Last Friday, Rear Adm. Brian Losey and Force Master Chief Michael Magaraci reportedly issued a letter to Naval Special Warfare sailors that once again stressed that they were not to be sharing stories and details of missions in order to achieve personal fame, according to USA Today. On Monday, though, the news and analysis website SOFREP, which is run by military and Spec Ops veterans, published a copy of that letter along with the name of the SEAL who is at the center of an “unspoken implication” as being the man who will appear on Fox News on November 11 and 12.
That man, SOFREP reports, is Robert O’Neill, a retired Red Squadron SEAL and current motivational speaker, who, as Gawker points out, was the subject of last year’s controversial Esquire feature, “The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden… Is Screwed.” The Daily Mail has doubled down on this implication today, citing O’Neill’s own father, Tom, as the source of the revelation that he is, in fact, the man who will appear on Fox News and take credit for killing Bin Laden.
Tom O’Neill reportedly told the Daily Mail that when it comes to feedback from the U.S. government, his son’s fellow SEAL team members or even ISIS, he isn’t worried.
O’Neill’s father says he cannot understand the fuss. ‘He is not allowed to talk, yet they are using this big bullhorn to shut him up,’ he said.
‘I support him in everything he is doing,’ said the twice-divorced older man.
‘What are you supposed to do when you come out of the military after such service — become a greeter at Walmart?’
He added: ‘People are asking if we are worried that ISIS will come and get us because Rob is going public. I say I’ll paint a big target on my front door and say come and get us.
‘My ex-wife gave birth to a man. We shouldn’t be cowering in fear.’ (Via the Daily Mail)
Obviously, we will continue to update the story with new information in case someone comes forward and proves that it is or is not O’Neill. Hell, maybe something called Breakr will take credit for it between now and next Tuesday, when the first part of the two-part Fox News report is scheduled to air.
What is interesting, for the sake of the mystery that is the Internet, is that after Gawker called for tips last Wednesday regarding the identity of the Fox News guest, an anonymous commenter wrote that it was, in fact, Robert O’Neill. Sure, anonymous Internet commenters aren’t considered good sources, but crazier things have happened.
Unfortunately we have zero proof since they “dumped” the body in the ocean.
yea he’s hanging out at area 51 adding filters to the moon landing footage
Pretty sure the Bush family is putting him up somewhere while he gets some surgery or other. Didn’t he need dialysis or something for a long time?
@cajunhawk might want to adjust your tinfoil hat.
@KSChris It doesn’t take a tinfoil hat to realize something smelled off about that situation. Do you believe everything you are told? If so…the sky is purple…trust me.
I fucking love when conspiracy theory fucktards feel like they’ve proven their point by saying “Do you believe everything you’re told?”
I mean, really, you dumb fuck, do you disbelieve everything you’re told?
While I agree that it would have been nice to have provided a body, if he were actually still alive, he definitely could have smuggled out a video of himself with today’s Kabul Times and embarrassed everyone by now.
Millions of people saw airplanes crash into the world trade center with their own eyes. That hasn’t done much to placate conspiracy theorists. Neither would have seeing OBL’s body.
@Iron Mike Sharpie How am I a conspiracy theorist? The only thing I have questioned is how they got rid of the body so quickly. That isn’t a conspiracy. I haven’t said he is an alien or that he is alive and running ISIS you stupid assgasket. I hear he media is saying it’s a good idea to shove your tiny cock into electrical outlets. Have fun douche bag.
@Crazy Ira and the Douche I think he died long before he “died” at the hands of the Navy Seals. Think about it…if we never got him and he died in a cave some where…it would be a nice neat story to say we got him…but oh well we dumped him in the ocean but trust us. I don’t think that’s technically a conspiracy…just an embellishment.
You do know that you don’t have to necessarily believe in aliens to be a consipiracy theorist, right? You’re tripping all over yourself telling us the US government is / has been running a massive conspiracy surrounding the life and death of Bin Laden. And you’re doing it with zero fucking proof. So, yeah, you’re a conspiracy theorist.
I missed the days when individuals both and women were able to keep their mouths closed. Everyone wants to show their face on television for a book deal or for a spot on a reality tv show
That’s what this is really about. The guy in question isn’t in danger of ending up on the street, he’s trying to cash in. There are a lot of people in the military who’ve done dangerous work and kept it to themselves. Several times now I’ve seen the bizarre argument in favor of this guy, the whole “the Navy wants him to keep quiet but they are saying it PUBLICLY” argument. That’s a pathetic excuse.
This is true, but I say, if the money’s there, take it. Propriety be damned.
I’m not even sure why propriety would be a thing here either.
Yup. I dont know why his dad says his other options are being a greeter at WalMart. I think he has a few options with his abilities AND he can keep his mouth shut.
I thought star lord killed bin laden
om O’Neill reportedly told the Daily Mail that when it comes to feedback from the U.S. government, his son’s fellow SEAL team members or even ISIS, he isn’t worried.
Exactly what kind of feedback is ISIS going to give him? Will it be like notes from studio executives, or what?
ISIS Focal Group is a sweet band name
They mean the Archer ISIS. My sources* say Mallory Archer is pissed. And drunk.
*i have no sources now, nor have I ever had sources.
Personally, I don’t give a damn about the specific identity of the guy.
According to multiple accounts, when Obama asked who killed OBL, one of the SEALs responded “we all did” That’s the way it should have stayed.
None of us would have been a more appropriate response.
I have a friend who broke her back while serving. I’ve known her for years and I’ve listened to her all the time talking about her back problems and how many surgeries shes had to have and also will have to have. In all that time, she’s never told me about the details of the incident because that’s what you’re supposed to do.
