Kid Snacks From The ’80s And ’90s That Deserve A French Toast Crunch-Style Comeback

General Mills has responded to the cries of the public and announced that French Toast Crunch, the much-loved, maple-flavored cereal, will return. Thank God! The cereal was only in it’s 11th year when it was discontinued in 2006. Die hard fans of this delicious creation can now rejoice.
“Requests and passion for the cereal” are the reasons for its return, according to Big G marketing manager Waylon Good. There was a petition to bring back the popular cereal, plus a Facebook page for fans to come together and reminisce.
Now is a good time to present a wish list of other packaged goods that deserve lobbying for a supermarket revival.
Hubba Bubba Bubble Jug
Never has powdered gum been so delicious. The sweet bubble-gum powder of Bubble Jug softens perfectly in your mouth before magically congealing into a glob of gum. One could easily eat a whole jug of powder in one sitting. The candy is now so rare that prices online are up to $27.71.
Pop-Tarts Crunch
The commercial for this product alone is great —- it’s wonderful to see a young garage rocker so passionate for toaster strudel-inspired cereal. Honestly, I only remember the advert because it’s included on a VHS I have of Are You Afraid of the Dark? recordings that I re-watch annually. Based on the jingle, this cereal deserves to be seen again.
Nickelodeon Green Slime Icepops
These super special popsicles come in Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Strawberry Ice, each filled with green slime. The slime was a combination of corn syrup and locust bean gum, and if memory serves me correctly, was quite good.
Lunchables S’Mores
There’s nothing like making s’mores without a campfire. It’s slightly sad, but you can’t always wait for a bonfire to fulfill s’more cravings. Lunchables fulfilled those desires by creating a snack where you can just spread marshmallow fluff on graham crackers with one of those red sticks that are so popular among packaged goods.
Big Stuff Oreo
Oreo came out with this brilliant concept -— just one big Oreo, individually wrapped. Perfect for the person who wants to fully indulge without eating more than one cookie. Introduced to the world in 1984, and sadly taken away in 1991.
I have good news for you:
[www.nydailynews.com]
I feel diabetes setting in just from reading this.
No Hi-C Ecto Cooler?
1000x this.
Hell yeah
I was waiting for it to show up and then I was hoping someone beat me to it. Good work Dutch.
here’s a link to how to make your own hi c ecto cooler. [www.foodandwine.com]
[ghostbusterschicago.com] These are the guys who actually did the work reverse engineering Ecto Cooler.
PB Crisp or GTFO
I second this mother fucker
P.B. Crisps were the fucking bomb!
Hostess used to make chocolate donuts, 8 in a pack. Now it’s almost always only the small donettes. Sometimes i find the “family pack” that has 4 chocolate, 4 powderd and 4 plain, but the chocolate ones taste nothing like the ones from my childhood. They had a particular look and taste that no other donut has ever had then or now.
Ecto Cooler. The answer is Ecto Cooler
The answer is always Ecto Cooler.
Fuck this noise without Jell-O Pudding Pops… I know Bill Cosby is in the shitter right now, but come on!
Bill Cosby might have ruined any chance of pudding pops ever coming back.
Bill Cosby had no control over his own pudding pop.
Dunkaroos still exist here in Canada, mate/eh!
Godless socialists…
They recently changed the cookies to like 3 big rectangular ones, and now it is near impossible to adequately manage the cookie to icing ratio and IT IS BULLSHIT. I may never get over it.
If they could make Butterfinger BB’s about twice the circumference they would be the official food of the gods.
Rice Krispie’s Treats Cereal, For The Win/Tooth Decay.
YES
+1 for the most obvious crossover
Just go to Walmart… Just finished a box
Holy shit. Munch Ems were goddamned manna from heaven. I totally forgot about those things.
I hate to burst Ya’lls bubble but waffle crisp cereal was the best cereal named after another breakfast thing that happened. Bring that shit back and then maybe we can talk about French toast crunch, the pretender to the throne.
I’m eating a box of Waffle Crisp as I type…it never left Ohio. I’ll send you a box brother!
Surge needs to come back, if only in a limited time release. I fucking loved Surge.
Amazon is selling Surge right now. [www.amazon.com]
$50 for 12?
Fuck Yourself Right In Your Own Pussy!
FYRIYOP
@stevehandjobs Well played sir.
Didnt that shit reduce your sperm count?
I love Clearly Canadian.
I call BS. Nobody was asking for French Toast Crunch to come back. It’s vastly inferior to Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If anything make Boo Berry available year round.
Hell yes to the Boo Berry. I couldn’t find any this fall.
Salsa Doritos. I’m tired of picking pretzels out of Flaming Hot Munchies just for a sliver of heaven
Oatmeal Swirlers!!!!!
Orbitz drink because fuck you
Crystal Pepsi or GTFO
If memory serves me there is a recipe online for ecto cooler. Some diehard ghostbusters fans actually created the recipe. Ive seen a recipe for dunkaroos too.
Oreo O’s
New York Seltzer
Truly, we are a nation of fat fucks.
[www.youtube.com]
Because. O’boises. And this:
[www.youtube.com]
just because the song synth rocks my cock off.
Bubble ubble eez bubble ubble gum
FTW
Gargoyle’s Exploding Pops
Anyone that wants to make their own ecto cooler drinks – [www.foodandwine.com]
They need to bring back the original Clearly Canadian. Please don’t make it sugarfree. None of that artificial sweeter crap. Enough of my childhood memories ruined by that stuff.