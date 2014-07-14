From The State That Brought Us The Dumpster Sex Couple, Now Comes The Chipotle Mexican Grill Sex Couple

Newark, Delaware, you’ve done it again! Earlier this year, a couple were caught in the act of some very amorous lovemaking behind a dumpster at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Newark, when just over this weekend it happened again — this time at a Newark Chipotle. 39-year-old Michael Suh of Newark, Delaware and 27-year-old Nicole Germack, also of Newark, were arrested Saturday night just after 9:30p.m. when Newark Police received multiple reports of a man and woman having sex on the roof of the Chipotle. I don’t know how they got on the roof either, but I’m just telling you that’s what happened.
When an officer arrived, he was on the opposite side of the street and clearly observed the couple engaging in sexual intercourse on the roof at the very front of the Chipotle building.
The officer told the couple to stop, but police say they continued for approximately 15-20 seconds before stopping.
The officer told the couple they were under arrest, but investigators say the pair got off the roof and ran into the male’s apartment on East Main Street. Police located the couple in the apartment and they were taken into custody.
Now, while it’s crazy enough that these two incidents happened in both the same city and state, I did a little of what you’d call “investigative journalism,” and discovered that both incidents actually occurred right down the street from one another — a four minute walk, according to google maps.
I’ve also taken the liberty to screengrab the Chipotle in question in street view mode, but I still can’t figure out how they’d get up on the roof. Or if they had sex before intending to eat Chipotle or after eating Chipotle. Because I know when I eat Chipotle, I feel a lot of things — usually gas, bloating and indigestion — and in the mood for Chipotle sex is not one of those thing. So many unanswered questions.
Now, if we can only just catch people having sex at the Newark East Main Street DP Dough and maybe Walgreens, maybe someone can start doing some kind of “Public Sex Acts Tour of Newark.” I totally can see it. Newark tourism dollars, hard at work.
“but I still can’t figure out how they’d get up on the roof”
Do you not see the large white building to the left of the chipotle with what looks like an upstairs apartment and the window the open right over the chipotle roof ?
+this
Well, NOW I see it.
Don’t worry about it Stacey it was an optical illusion or it was built, photographed by Google and uploaded right after you posted the story.
UDel REPRESENT! Peace-a-Pizza is better than Margherita’s.
Woof. I hope he got guac with that.
Who snitched anyway?
Food with Integrity, Sex without
Bunch of savages in this town…
+1
+2
(1) “Officer, we were just in my apartment, you know, doing it, and the window was open, and the bed was kind of bouncy, and before you know it, we flew out the window and landed on the roof.”
(2) “My cat was watching us and I can’t do it when the cat watches us, so we had to leave the room and go on the roof. What? Make the CAT go outside? What kind of monster are you?”
Usually you pay double for that kind of action Cotton..
A whole 15-20 seconds to stop? Man, you can’t just stop in the middle.
Suh normally just gets a hefty fine for illegal contact.
That Suh would have busted through the roof and would have crushed all the chips. I hate broken chips.
If the police hadn’t arrived in time, he would have stomped on her arm right after he finished.
I wonder what his brother Ndamukong thought about this.
Look at her booking photo. Are those her eyes or did someone paint eyes on her closed lids?
Hard to tell…
I don’t see what the problem is.
I always forget Delaware exists.
…Maybe one of them works there?
Try to drive down the Eastern Seaboard. I remain unconvinced Delaware isn’t just one guy with a tollbooth ripping us all off.
These are not random acts, folks. It’s all part of Newark, Delaware’s, “Always fucking, never fucking New Jersey” tourism campaign.