From The State That Brought Us The Dumpster Sex Couple, Now Comes The Chipotle Mexican Grill Sex Couple

Newark, Delaware, you’ve done it again! Earlier this year, a couple were caught in the act of some very amorous lovemaking behind a dumpster at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Newark, when just over this weekend it happened again — this time at a Newark Chipotle. 39-year-old Michael Suh of Newark, Delaware and 27-year-old Nicole Germack, also of Newark, were arrested Saturday night just after 9:30p.m. when Newark Police received multiple reports of a man and woman having sex on the roof of the Chipotle. I don’t know how they got on the roof either, but I’m just telling you that’s what happened.

When an officer arrived, he was on the opposite side of the street and clearly observed the couple engaging in sexual intercourse on the roof at the very front of the Chipotle building. The officer told the couple to stop, but police say they continued for approximately 15-20 seconds before stopping. The officer told the couple they were under arrest, but investigators say the pair got off the roof and ran into the male’s apartment on East Main Street. Police located the couple in the apartment and they were taken into custody.

Now, while it’s crazy enough that these two incidents happened in both the same city and state, I did a little of what you’d call “investigative journalism,” and discovered that both incidents actually occurred right down the street from one another — a four minute walk, according to google maps.

I’ve also taken the liberty to screengrab the Chipotle in question in street view mode, but I still can’t figure out how they’d get up on the roof. Or if they had sex before intending to eat Chipotle or after eating Chipotle. Because I know when I eat Chipotle, I feel a lot of things — usually gas, bloating and indigestion — and in the mood for Chipotle sex is not one of those thing. So many unanswered questions.

Now, if we can only just catch people having sex at the Newark East Main Street DP Dough and maybe Walgreens, maybe someone can start doing some kind of “Public Sex Acts Tour of Newark.” I totally can see it. Newark tourism dollars, hard at work.

(CBS Local via BroBible)