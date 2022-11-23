For the last few weeks, the already beleaguered crypto world has suffered yet another hit: the once-prosperous, Larry David- and Tom Brady-approved exchange FTX has collapsed in spectacular fashion. All crypto eyes are on its young, schlubby head honcho, Sam Bankman-Fried, who may be responsible for substantial missing assets, and has been doing wild things like giving perhaps overly frank interviews. (At least Jim Cramer still believes in him.) If you thought this has all the makings of a movie or a limited series, well, looks like you were right.

As the news of the FTX debacle broke, so did word that bestselling (and absurdly lucky) journalist Michael Lewis (Moneyball, The Blind Side, The Big Short) had been trailing Bankman-Fried for the last six months. Sounds like he has another hit on his hands, as well as another Hollywood payday: As per Deadline, streamers have been duking it out for the as-yet-unwritten book’s rights. And it sounds like the winner is Apple.

The wild story of Bankman-Friend — as well as his equally out-there associates, some of whom shared a Bahamas home and even dated each other — has the makings of one of those truth-is-stranger-than-fiction Hulu shows, like The Dropout or Pam & Tommy. But Deadline is reporting that it will probably be a movie. If so, that will follow the trajectory of Lewis’ previous books, three of which became money- and award-gobbling films.

In the meantime, the latest wacko revelation out of the Bankman-Fried story? As per Insider, the fallen CEO allegedly owns a $100 million stake in another dodgy tech empire: Twitter dot com.

(Via Deadline)