Jim Cramer
Getty Image
Viral

Perpetually Wrong TV Stock Pumper Jim Cramer Got Roasted For Saying Twitter Will Be Fine Under Elon Musk And Then Ripping Elizabeth Holmes (Who He Once Likened To Steve Jobs)

TwitterContributing Writer

Twitter may not be long for this world, but while it’s still here, it will continue to serve one valuable function: Everyday folks can still relentlessly drag the powerful and awful. Take Jim Cramer. His CNBC show Mad Money has been on the air since 2005, despite the frequency with which he’s been wrong about financial matters. He was at it again on Friday, opining, on Twitter, that Twitter isn’t going away because he believes its new founder — unpredictable rich lunatic Elon Musk — will save it from himself. Since Twitter hasn’t yet faded into the ether, plenty of people had a platform to give him what-fer.

“I am not as worried as others that Twitter will suddenly not work,” he wrote. “Call me bullish on @elonmusk and his desire to make it better.”

Thing is, people did call him bullish, and many other adjectives besides.

Many, though, interpreted a Jim Cramer endorsement as what it often is: the kiss of death.

Praising Elon Musk as he tanks his own expensive new toy wasn’t Cramer’s only bold pronouncement on Friday. He also came for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11.5 years for fraud.

“Let me be clear,” he wrote, also on Twitter, “i think Holmes deserved every bit of that sentence and more.. She was one of the worst examples i have seen of a financial criminal who put thousands of lives in jeopardy just for the $$$$$”

Funny thing about that, though: Back in 2015, he declared her the next Steve Jobs, which even she found a bit much.

On a related note, disgraced FTX maybe-grifter Sam Bankman-Fried? He once praised him, too.

And who could forget the time he praised Bear Stearns and other firms, soon before the 2008 economic crisis?

That led Cramer to an epic on-air evisceration by then-Daily Show host Jon Stewart, which you can watch here, here, and here. At the time, Mad Money was only three years old. Somehow it went on for another 14 years and counting.

In the meantime, we can continue eulogizing Twitter before it’s finally gone, including remembering some classic Ted Cruz moments, out of many.

×