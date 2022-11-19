Twitter may not be long for this world, but while it’s still here, it will continue to serve one valuable function: Everyday folks can still relentlessly drag the powerful and awful. Take Jim Cramer. His CNBC show Mad Money has been on the air since 2005, despite the frequency with which he’s been wrong about financial matters. He was at it again on Friday, opining, on Twitter, that Twitter isn’t going away because he believes its new founder — unpredictable rich lunatic Elon Musk — will save it from himself. Since Twitter hasn’t yet faded into the ether, plenty of people had a platform to give him what-fer.
I am not as worried as others that Twitter will suddenly not work… Call me bullish on @elonmusk and his desire to make this better
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 18, 2022
“I am not as worried as others that Twitter will suddenly not work,” he wrote. “Call me bullish on @elonmusk and his desire to make it better.”
Thing is, people did call him bullish, and many other adjectives besides.
I feel bad for anybody who actually listens to you
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2022
the BEAR STEARNS IS FINE guy has thoughts https://t.co/N6n21KLm6C
— @dannotdaniel@mastodon.social 🧀💉🇺🇦🍥 (@dannotdaniel) November 19, 2022
Many, though, interpreted a Jim Cramer endorsement as what it often is: the kiss of death.
Welp twitter’s doomed https://t.co/1WCJhxc0Z2
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 19, 2022
well, everything eventually must come to an end https://t.co/hF87HvLKXH
— 71 Years Young (@ByYourLogic) November 19, 2022
oh shit this site officially doomed now https://t.co/dyrwBoIGsR
— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 19, 2022
RIP Twitter. https://t.co/5AMv9itnhI
— Alex Meshkin, GED (@alexmeshkin) November 19, 2022
oh fuck https://t.co/cLNHHozdtH
— Life Rictus (@EarsHurts) November 19, 2022
Well fuck, twitter is doomed. https://t.co/mHVdx7jppu
— Dumpster Fire (@PhetasyDF) November 19, 2022
pack it up yall, it's over https://t.co/UP86L3tRki pic.twitter.com/mE7fWPRyJn
— Rusty "Rocketship to Nowhere" Cohl (@rustycohl) November 19, 2022
between this guy and mark penn I’m like waiting for a soothsayer to enter from stage left and start talking some shit about the ides of march https://t.co/d8WKS3amaI
— sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 19, 2022
Ok, that's the fire alarm, everybody out https://t.co/IaoJcOiGQA
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2022
Oh man it’s cooked https://t.co/WUx0Sd7PCt
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 18, 2022
Praising Elon Musk as he tanks his own expensive new toy wasn’t Cramer’s only bold pronouncement on Friday. He also came for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11.5 years for fraud.
Let me be clear, i think Holmes deserved every bit of that sentence and more.. She was one of the worst examples i have seen of a financial criminal who put thousands of lives in jeopardy just for the $$$$$
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) November 18, 2022
“Let me be clear,” he wrote, also on Twitter, “i think Holmes deserved every bit of that sentence and more.. She was one of the worst examples i have seen of a financial criminal who put thousands of lives in jeopardy just for the $$$$$”
Funny thing about that, though: Back in 2015, he declared her the next Steve Jobs, which even she found a bit much.
2015: Jim Cramer calls Elizabeth Holmes the next Steve Jobs
2022: Elizabeth Holmes gets sentenced to jail for 11 years after running a fraudulent blood testing company pic.twitter.com/DVq9BYFv3o
— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) November 19, 2022
On a related note, disgraced FTX maybe-grifter Sam Bankman-Fried? He once praised him, too.
FTX’s valuation has gone from $35B to $1.00 since pic.twitter.com/JQaLFmzRhh
— Inverse Cramer ETF (Not Jim Cramer) (@CramerTracker) November 9, 2022
And who could forget the time he praised Bear Stearns and other firms, soon before the 2008 economic crisis?
Jim Cramer advising Mad Money viewers that "Bear Stearns is fine," in Spring 2008
Six days later Bear Stearns fell -90% and was bailed out at $2 per share pic.twitter.com/6PQi6rRlME
— Ticker History 🗞 (@TickerHistory) May 4, 2022
That led Cramer to an epic on-air evisceration by then-Daily Show host Jon Stewart, which you can watch here, here, and here. At the time, Mad Money was only three years old. Somehow it went on for another 14 years and counting.
In the meantime, we can continue eulogizing Twitter before it’s finally gone, including remembering some classic Ted Cruz moments, out of many.