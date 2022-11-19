Twitter may not be long for this world, but while it’s still here, it will continue to serve one valuable function: Everyday folks can still relentlessly drag the powerful and awful. Take Jim Cramer. His CNBC show Mad Money has been on the air since 2005, despite the frequency with which he’s been wrong about financial matters. He was at it again on Friday, opining, on Twitter, that Twitter isn’t going away because he believes its new founder — unpredictable rich lunatic Elon Musk — will save it from himself. Since Twitter hasn’t yet faded into the ether, plenty of people had a platform to give him what-fer.

“I am not as worried as others that Twitter will suddenly not work,” he wrote. “Call me bullish on @elonmusk and his desire to make it better.”

Thing is, people did call him bullish, and many other adjectives besides.

I feel bad for anybody who actually listens to you — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2022

the BEAR STEARNS IS FINE guy has thoughts https://t.co/N6n21KLm6C — @dannotdaniel@mastodon.social 🧀💉🇺🇦🍥 (@dannotdaniel) November 19, 2022

Many, though, interpreted a Jim Cramer endorsement as what it often is: the kiss of death.

well, everything eventually must come to an end https://t.co/hF87HvLKXH — 71 Years Young (@ByYourLogic) November 19, 2022

oh shit this site officially doomed now https://t.co/dyrwBoIGsR — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 19, 2022

Well fuck, twitter is doomed. https://t.co/mHVdx7jppu — Dumpster Fire (@PhetasyDF) November 19, 2022

between this guy and mark penn I’m like waiting for a soothsayer to enter from stage left and start talking some shit about the ides of march https://t.co/d8WKS3amaI — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 19, 2022

Ok, that's the fire alarm, everybody out https://t.co/IaoJcOiGQA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 18, 2022

Praising Elon Musk as he tanks his own expensive new toy wasn’t Cramer’s only bold pronouncement on Friday. He also came for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to 11.5 years for fraud.

“Let me be clear,” he wrote, also on Twitter, “i think Holmes deserved every bit of that sentence and more.. She was one of the worst examples i have seen of a financial criminal who put thousands of lives in jeopardy just for the $$$$$”