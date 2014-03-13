A Fun, Game-Changing 'The Walking Dead' Theory That Could Completely Upend The Season

Over on Reddit, a user floated a The Walking Dead theory that I didn’t give much consideration to at first, but the more I thought about it, the more I wanted it to make sense. This is the danger of theories, of course: Being able to put together a narrative to support an interesting theory doesn’t mean that the narrative is right, and it’s easy to feel disappointed when the conclusion doesn’t meet the expectations of our own narrative desires. Still, this one is fun, and kind of makes sense, and would add a really fun wrinkle to the series’ mythology.
Here it is, from user DrGreenlove:
So my dad sent me this and I thought it might have some truth to it: “Bob is immune to zombie bites. He had a pretty significant bite and said it was on the bandage. He’s always the last survivor of every of group.”
OK, the initial response is, NO WAY, right? But think about it. Did anyone else, at the time, try to work out how someone survives, even if they’re bit on the bandage? That didn’t make a lot of sense to me.
Someone else added: “As an army medic, he may of injected himself with many so called ‘cures’ and therefore one of them may have worked.”
Interesting, but here’s where it starts to coalesce a little: We still don’t have answers about the infection and how it started in the first half of the season. What if Bob caused the infection by trying to experiment on a cure. What if he were using those rats to experiment? What if he put the “cure” in the water system, and it worked on some who were exposed (Maggie, Hershel) and not on some of the others? We still don’t have a definitive answer on who was responsible for feeding the rats to the zombies. Maybe that’s another reason why he sought out the bottle during the first half of the season.
Look at this again. Does it look like a rat cut up by a psycho like Lizzie? Or a rat carefully dissected for by a medical professional for experimentation reasons?
Cmal3 adds this thought to the theory:
Lizzie is too obvious, and the rat was perfectly dissected, as others have pointed out. To extrapolate on the theory: what if the flu was somehow Bob’s fault too? Like this cure had nasty side effects that made everyone sick, and that’s how his other 2 groups died. And maybe the alcohol was to sterilize instruments so he could run his experiments. Maybe he’s so gungho on sticking with Maggie because he believes he’s somehow passed the cure onto her and he wants to be sure.
Look: I’m not saying that this theory is in any way right, and to think so may be giving way too much credit to the writers for planning the series out so far in advance, which is not something they’ve done particularly well (they typically plan from half season to half season). I give it maybe a 7 percent chance of panning out, but it would help to redeem the first half of the season, it would make Bob a far more interesting character, and it might provide some hope on an otherwise very grim series. I don’t think it will be true, but I kind of wish it would be.
You just blew my mind. Minus the sterilyzing part for disseciton, unless it was for operating on people, or getting drunk.
I don’t think the writers for TWD are this clever.
The writers on this show are just so brutal. There is zero chance they would come up w/ something this clever, especially since they seem to be going out of their way to push the story back inline with whats going on in the comic.
Totally Agree. This is a show where people SAY EXACTLY HOW THEY FEEL ABOUT THINGS. There is no way they have been subtly planning this kind of plotline. Think of the kind ham-fisted “Lizzie is a psycho” storyline. They have the subtlety of a herd of walkers.
THe part about him being possibly immune – randomly, or through happenstance – is a fun, if unfounded, theory.
The rest is WAY out there. Stupidest ever? Nah.
I dunno about all that, but I will say this: if that dude with Abraham really does know the reason this whole thing started, HE SHOULD PROBABLY TELL AT LEAST ONE OTHER FUCKING PERSON. No?
What if when he and Bob meet up, they see one another, pause and one of them says, “You got a lot of nerve showing your face around here, you sonofabitch!” and they charge one another?
I really hope they follow Eugene’s comic arc.
Do you REALLY think a dude like Eugene REALLY knows the secret and just isn’t telling any of the last 60 people left in the entire southern portion of America because it’s classified?
This theory would be an amazing, multi-season payoff that is both satisfying and highly intelligent. In other words: no chance of it happening.
If there was a chance that the flu storyline was really something other than the simple (and I mean simple) idea of what an innocuous disease would do in a time like this; that it was an elaborate first act of a trial for a cure, and that the reason why Bob is so impatient to get to Glenn is not in support of Maggie, and the emotional set-up of him being happy and relieved of not being alone after the death of his two former groups is just a lie, and Bob just wants to check on Glenn’s recovery.
If all of this was true, and yeah, it is possible not to say certainly logical behind its apparent complexity and misdirection, but the writers would have to be NOT the writers of this show we’ve been frustrated by time and again, but us, or people who know how to bring ideas to a stale narrative and aren’t afraid to innovate, to mix genres up.
People have to face it once and for all. The Walking Dead is a soapy drama, with zombies, and gore and every time we think we’re going to be surprised by a shocking turn of events, the way Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones do, TWD fail to deliver. We are presented with questions about yes or no to underrage drinking during the Apocalypse, instead of inappropriate fucking during the Apocalypse between Daryl and Beth. When the comics shows us rape and death, a pregnant woman getting shot right in the baby, and guy getting bashed repeatedly with a baseball bat, we get the softcore version, the irrelevant version. I know it’s not the comics, and it never will be, but it’s not Lost either, even though, as demonstrated by the imagination it spawn here or on reddit, or everywhere from the water fountains to the obscure depths of the Internet, it should be.
Forgot about those things. Hmm. I’d be bummed if they were bread crumbs that never got addressed. Therefore I want this to be true.
At the time I found the “bitten on the bandage” thing a little strange. It’s something that could come into play at a later date and it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s naturally immune. It’s likely that some people are – that’s how evolution works.
The other stuff seems like a reach though.
Seems to me this theory may have ripped off The Last of Us where:
Ellie is immune to the bite of the infected.
Yeah, that was my first thought.
Robert Kirkman, like most comic writers, is a demented bastard, so more than likely the written series will end with all life on the planet extinguished (or aliens invading) but because of the medium I think that the tv series has to end on some kind of hopeful note. I makes sense for the writers to start to plant seeds now in going that direction, even if most turn out to be red herrings.
The alien thing actually was a joke that he made into a mini-comic in one of the issues of The Walking Dead, actually.
@KyleC More than just that — it was the lie he told to get the book picked up at Image. He managed to get about a dozen or so issues into it before the editor realized he’d been bullshitting.
Maybe I’ve missed something, but it was established that EVERYONE turns when they die, so how would any of this be relevant? In most other zombie stories the problem with a bite is that it turns you into a zombie upon death. In this world, is a “Zombite” (copyright pending!) worse than any other wound? I honestly can’t remember.
They’ve established that everyone turns when they die, bitten or not, but they haven’t given any reason why. I’m very skeptical about this Bob theory (too clever for the writing staff), but I don’t think it would be inconsistent with the rules of the show’s universe for Bob to be immune from whatever if it is that causes people to turn when they die.
Remember the first season of TWD? The one guy who died by the tree because he asked the group to leave him there? Don’t remember his name, but he died from a bite. A bite kills you. Their dead and rotting bodies, with chomping teeth. You’re pretty much guarenteed to get an infection. Zombie world, it’ll probably kill you too. Every turns when they die, no matter how they die. They get bit, they turn..just more slowly.
So it’s inconsistent. Big surprise.
Yeah, I get that the bites make you sick and you die faster, but I guess my point was that if Bob were “immune”, it really doesn’t matter ’cause once he was dead and didn’t come back as a walker…well, he’d still be dead. So no big win for ol’ Bob then.
Everyone is infected…they turn when they die, no matter how they die.
Ok, I am new to this “posting thing” as seen by my lack of avatar, but, why have the people of the earth not taken to building a Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, tree city to live in, free from the trappings of walkers and Celts…?
@Baltimore Dan wellllll I mean that’s generally their main room clearing method. They pound on the door or wall or window, then step back and wait for the zombies, then kill them. (If they’re able to and there’s no zombies immediately around them outside, that is.)
… then stop watching it and don’t comment on posts about it? Why all the hate? Being angry about a show about zombies seems a bit silly.
(And when they cleared the supermarket, they knocked on the glass before entering. When Michonne and Carl entered that very house, they knocked on the door/glass before entering. They don’t do it “every time” but generally do.)
Daryl does that. He did it when they got to the funeral home in “Alone”. Michonne does it too. Most of them are just not very savvy. And while we are at it, why isnt EVERYONE armed with a KNIFE, a sword, a short-sword, etc. I liked Sasha’s stick/poker weapon. That was pretty creative and ingenious.
Daryl banged on the door frame after opening the door of the funeral home before entering the place in last weeks episode.
My favorite bit was in the last episode when Sasha said: “We should find a building on high ground…” That’s the most obvious thing to do under those circumstances but none of the characters have considered that in 3 seasons. Then again it took them more than two seasons to figure out it might be safer to sleep inside a building as opposed to in a tent in the woods…
As shitty as I thought the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead was, one character chose a hiding spot that I believe is most optimal (depending on how long you plan on holding out and your supplies of course), the attic in a private house with the stairs that fall from the ceiling with the string hat you pull to bring them down.
Yeah, I’m obviously a city rat and have no idea what the proper terminologies for those things are.
Because building a tree city would be really hard, and there are no supplies in trees, so you have to come back down anyway. Also, none of the characters is a carpenter.
Makes as much sense as anything else on the show. Sure I’ll buy it.
If this turns out to be accurate, which I hope it does, the season’s going to end with Bob dead and everyone dumfounded as to why he isn’t turning.
So are we to sort of think that maybe Bob’s cure will also mask the living from the dead?
Or just make them immune to the bites.
No one is immune to being overrun and devoured.
Right, if they rip you all apart, your immunity isn’t going to do you much good.
Yeah, but it would give hope. I mean, part of the walking dead is that everyone is a walker, whether they’ve visibly turned or not. If some people are naturally immune or there is some kind of vaccine or cure, then walkers just become like any other wild animal. I could get eaten by bears or wolves or coyotes or racoons or pirranha or walkers — but there are ways to avoid getting eaten, too.
This is a horrible and stupid theory.
People die from all the regular causes and just come back because of the virus. Zombies do not have zombie venom that transforms someone into a zombie.
But why does that make it a horrible theory? Maybe Bob is just immune to the original virus instead of “zombie venom”. In either case, he’s an incubator for the cure. It doesn’t change anything.
Actually, they pretty much do. They’ve shown a number of times that people who get non-fatal bites turn into zombies. Why do you think Hershel lost a leg? It’s not because they didn’t want to be bothered to gauze up a small wound, it was to stop the “bite” from zombifying him. Same with the dude on the tracks. He wasn’t going to die from that bite, but because he was bit, he would turn. Same with the guy bit in season one that they dropped off at the tree.
i like the I am legend approach. I like the idea that any disease can only be 99% fatal meaning that atleast 1% is immune. but TWD is bit different. the bite doesnt turn you, the loss of blood and infection kills you and then turns you. Z blood is already in you. that being said they could still say that bob immune system can kill the Z blood.
I don’t think they die from loss of blood then infection. If that was the case, they chopped Hershal’s leg off for no good G*d damn reason.
I don’t think “appeals to the lowest common denominator” and “stupid” are the same thing. I don’t think the producers and directors of the Real Housewives are stupid, because they capitalize on their target demographic and have made shittons of money. But their product is stupid, stupid, stupid shit. See the difference? The writers have done nothing on TWD to make this kind of multi-season, subtley hinted at Arc a possibility. Doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of it, it just means that the people that make the decisions are more interested in HEADSTOMPS than quality writing.
This theory gives the show too much credit. I like it, but I don’t have any sort of confidence that the writers were able to string this along over this long-a-period.
Seriously, people are giving the writers waaaaay too much credit when history has shown this show can be ridiculously shallow and poorly thought out.
Thing is, this would imply the show is going somewhere. IT’S NOT. Robert Kirkman wouldn’t allow that, he wants it to be same as the comics: a story that goes nowhere, and that is gonna keep going nowhere as long as people let him write it.
Maybe the writers just finished playing The Last Of Us and then thought they came up with the immunity idea on their own.
I don’t think it will happen but it would be a great story line.
Interesting theory. Walking dead has been as so-so as ever but I am interesting to see how this season ends up (especially as the great Michelle Maclaren is directing the finale). What do you guys think about this Terminus place? Is it genuine or is it some trick to lure people there? And are Daryl’s new gang the hunters? And who kidnapped Beth? Things actually got kinda interesting at the end of that last episode…
@Verbal Kunt- I also disagree with this theory, but the part about sterilizing medical equipment with alcohol is the most absurd part for you? I work at a hospital and the main ingredient (pretty much the only active ingredient) in the wipes we use to clean our equipment is alcohol. Obviously it’s more concetrated, but in a pinch, high percentage alcohol does the trick just fine.
I kinda hope the writers read the stuff on Reddit and just go with it
Yep, that’s the only chance this becomes a thing. But still pretty unlikely because of the creator.
The dude was chugging Nyquil… unless that was another “experiment,” he’s an addict, and the liquor would’ve been for drinking (not sterilizing equipment). Other than that, nice theory!
That is such an interesting little theory I think people should start posting it to TWD’s facebook and twitter pages so we can see a “coincidence” occur with the show taking the idea.
How TWD will end because the writers seem to suck: Daryl Dixon wakes up in a mental institution in the year 2010. We’ll find out it was all a dream and that Daryl OD’d and had one hell of a trip. One where he got to live out a childhood he wanted, the person he wanted to be, and the person he was about to become.
I’m waiting for the comic to end by it being Rick’s dying dream while in a coma after getting shot with Lori, Carl, and Shane by his bed crying as the heart beat monitor flatlines after the plugs are pulled.
I’m not sure I even care if there’s any merit to this theory, just as long as the show develops some narrative momentum. I don’t think I’ve ever watched an hour drama where the story doesn’t really advance much over the course of the season. This is shaping up to be another ‘Season 2’ (when I stopped watching the first time) – instead of endlessly wandering around in the woods looking for Sophia, now they’re endlessly wandering around the woods looking for each other. Come on TWD writers, give the story some direction!
Natural immunity doesn’t seem that completely far-fetched. A lot of diseases, espescially those specific to a particular species, rely on the presence of specific components of biology in order to persist.
HIV for example relies on the presence of the CCR5 receptor in order to enter and infect the cells of the human immune system. A rare genetic mutation, which is also recessive requiring inheretence from both parents and thus even more rarely expressed, precludes these receptors from forming. Thus a small percentage of people have an inherent immunity to the virus. What’s more, the relative rarity of the mutation coupled with the generally low frequency that someone would be exposed to the virus means there is neither significant opportunity nor pressure that would promote the prevalence of virus variants that would bypass this immunity.
It would not be unreasonable for such immune persons to be even more rare following a zombie plague. Even if they represented a non-trivial portion of people before, exposure to infection does not just entail risk of infection but also being torn apart and killed normally. So even those who were immune would have died in great numbers – to both Zombies, starvation, and other humans (possibly being put down in the mistaken but understandable assumption that they would turn once bitten.) It wouldn’t be that outlandish most of any few people who did possess an inherent immunity had been just as lucky as other survivors in avoiding being bitten, would keep quiet about being bitten out of fear, or had died.
So I can actually see an immune person as being something that had not really come up until this point, at least not in a way in which anyone would have reasonably been able to tell.
I like the theory, although i don’t buy it. It seems they are trying to go closer to what the comic is, and from my recollection, Bob isn’t in the comic.
Neither is Daryl but you would pretty much end the show if they killed him off.
There’s no real way to meet up to the comics any more, but I guess if they follow the “lets go to DC” arc it’ll at least make for a good show and have the opportunity to both add and remove a whole lot of actors that want to jump on or get off the bus.
Bob is in the comics, he’s just a drunk, white guy who lives in Woodbury. He saves the Governor after Michonne rips him apart, and then I think he dies during the 2nd attack on the prison.
Bob was in the comic for like maybe 2 panels as a washed-up drunk medic in Woodbury. I think Kirkman decided he wanted to take that character and develop him more, and that’s how we got AMC Bob.
So this is what you’re going to stop suspending disbelief about? Using alcohol to sterilze equipment? Dead people are walking around eating people, man.
How was Hershel made immune? Michone stabbed his zombie head at the beginning of this half season. He quite clearly was not immune.
We all know that the end of the story will be Bob on his own.
I don’t see it, Dustin. Not the theory (that’s cool but unlikely), but the so-called dissected “rat”.
The so-called “rat” has a short snout (like a bunny), long ears (like a bunny), long legs (like a bunny), and little-to-nothing for a tail (like a bunny).
I didn’t know where else to put this, but why aren’t you guys doing write ups of The Americans? It’s on FX, which you usually cover, by people who previously worked on shows that you also covered extensively. Also, it’s REALLY effing good. Like, way better than TWD. More Americans, please!
The best way to effectively upend TWD this season? Make it not boring as hell. COMPLETE 180!
Yeah, not buying it. Not because its not in the comics, but just because it’s pretty dumb. Don’t know why people feel like they need some kind of light at the end of the tunnel, or hope that it will all get better again. The point of the show is that there is no hope. It’s showing you how these people survive in a new world where zombies outnumber humans, and all of society has collapsed. There.Is.No.Cure.
This whole theory is pretty weak. He’s only still alive because the actor made him an interesting character. I’m guessing they probably planned to kill him off during the prison assault, but decided to keep him around because he’s one of the better actors on the show.
I like the idea of Bob having immunity. I doubt that really the case, but it would make for an interesting twist.
Here is a more valid theory. Bob has no drinking problem. The reason he drank the NyQuil in the flashback was to get some sleep because Zombies make a lot of noise trying to get to you.
Bob is a liar. Bob needed booze because he was providing it to the real alcoholic in exchange for sexual favors. You see alcoholism can be hereditary and Beth is that true wino.
It is clear. The reason she just had to get a drink was because she was starting to detox. Then when they found the schnapps, Beth cried because she knew it would not get the job done. Then she out drank Daryl. On moonshine.
I think this is clearly a valid theory.
I think all things evolve and its just a matter of time before walkers get smart. Start communicating and forming groups for survival.
An interesting theory that may or may not have legitimate merit in terms of the overall narrative of the series, but I’d like to discuss another issue, one much more disconcerting in my opinion.
I’m sure this has been brought up before, but it needs to be addressed once and for all – how is everyone on this show clean shaven? Sure, Rick is haggard as hell and the Governor grew a Beard of Remorse, but Glenn and Darryl and Bob are all baby smooth. Eugene is clean shaven. Joe is clean shaven. Abraham and Tyrese have facial hair, but it’s well-maintained.
I go three days without shaving and I’m halfway to ZZ Top, but these people can wander the wilderness for god knows how long, barely able to do basic things like eat and sleep, but they’re somehow able to set aside 10 minutes every day to sit down with a Bic? It’s a similar problem to the one seen on LOST, when everyone spent years on a deserted island, but only Sawyer’s hair grew.
I think Abe was going to be there at the beginning of the outbreak so if he recognizes Bob on sight this may hold some ground.