By now you’ve surely heard the twelve boys and one adult trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave system have all been rescued. What you may not have heard is that the rescue operation was offered assistance from the flamethrower-selling boyfriend of Grimes with a penchant for launching a car into outer damn space. That’s right, Elon Musk — whose full name may or may not be Elongated Muskrat — went to Thailand with a team of engineers and built this small submarine to possibly help with the rescue effort:
People Can’t Stop Joking About Elon Musk’s Rescue Submarine
Entertainment Editor
07.11.18
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.10.18 20 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future
Derrick Rossignol 07.06.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.02.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With