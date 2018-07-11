People Can’t Stop Joking About Elon Musk’s Rescue Submarine

07.11.18

By now you’ve surely heard the twelve boys and one adult trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang Nang Non cave system have all been rescued. What you may not have heard is that the rescue operation was offered assistance from the flamethrower-selling boyfriend of Grimes with a penchant for launching a car into outer damn space. That’s right, Elon Musk — whose full name may or may not be Elongated Muskrat — went to Thailand with a team of engineers and built this small submarine to possibly help with the rescue effort:

