me explaining

a song I heard

years ago only

knowing the melody google pic.twitter.com/pCXHHH8e3i — Elizabeth Zaks (@ElizabethZaks) May 29, 2019

A relatable new meme emerged in May after Quen Blackwell tweeted a before and after photo comparison of herself with the description, “a mental health glo up. I’m so proud of myself dude. I literally LOOK healthier.” People soon juxtaposed the “before” picture of Blackwell with a screencap of Ms. Juicy Baby from an episode Lifetime Channel reality series Little Women: Atlanta to make it appear like the two are having a one-sided conversation.

The tweet at the top of the page was a particularly popular early entry in the genre, and here are a couple more representative samples:

Me explaining the most intimate details of my closest relationships: My taxi driver: pic.twitter.com/n3kuvkyCM8 — Denis Holton (@DenisHolton) May 7, 2019