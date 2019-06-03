The ‘Me Explaining’ Meme Might Give You Scholastic Book Fair Flashbacks

06.03.19

A relatable new meme emerged in May after Quen Blackwell tweeted a before and after photo comparison of herself with the description, “a mental health glo up. I’m so proud of myself dude. I literally LOOK healthier.” People soon juxtaposed the “before” picture of Blackwell with a screencap of Ms. Juicy Baby from an episode Lifetime Channel reality series Little Women: Atlanta to make it appear like the two are having a one-sided conversation.

The tweet at the top of the page was a particularly popular early entry in the genre, and here are a couple more representative samples:

