All February long, you’ve probably been hearing good things about Netflix’s Russian Doll starring Natasha Lyonne, who also co-wrote, co-executive produced, and co-created (with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler) the existential and unpredictable comedy filled with hidden gems. Lyonne plays Nadia, a New Yorker trapped in a time loop where she dies repeatedly on her 36th birthday, waking up on the same day to the same Harry Nilsson song (“GOTTA GET UP, GOTTA GET OUT, GOTTA GET HOME,” you’ll find yourself singing long afterward).

You might be saying, “This is just Groundhog Day with Natasha Lyonne,” to which we have two responses: (1) It’s so much more than that, and (2) “Groundhog Day with Natasha Lyonne” is THE BEST IDEA EVER, how dare you.

Anyway, definitely watch Russian Doll and don’t tap out too early. Give it at least four episodes to show just how convoluted and entertaining it gets. Not only is it darkly funny, but it also subverts tropes (casting men in roles usually reserved for women, for example), has nuanced characters, and carries a great overarching message that sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is to help somebody else.