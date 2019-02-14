Amazon announced on Thursday that it was canceling plans for its new headquarters in New York City after push-back from politicians and the surrounding community. Queens was selected out of 20 cities last year following a fierce bidding war spearheaded by Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who worked together despite differences to appeal for the tech giant to come to the city.
Although the move would have created more than 25,000 jobs, union leaders were resistant to the deal which would have provided Amazon with $3 billion in subsidies. The company cited unwillingness from state and local politicians as reason for pulling out of the deal in a statement:
After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.
