Getty Image

Amazon announced on Thursday that it was canceling plans for its new headquarters in New York City after push-back from politicians and the surrounding community. Queens was selected out of 20 cities last year following a fierce bidding war spearheaded by Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who worked together despite differences to appeal for the tech giant to come to the city.

Although the move would have created more than 25,000 jobs, union leaders were resistant to the deal which would have provided Amazon with $3 billion in subsidies. The company cited unwillingness from state and local politicians as reason for pulling out of the deal in a statement: