Twitter Users Had Fun Heckling Prince Harry For Suggesting ‘Fortnite’ Be Banned

Entertainment Editor
04.07.19

Getty Image

Prince Harry — Duke of Sussex, sixth in line for the British throne, and husband of nine-months-pregnant Meghan Markle of Suits and marrying-a-freaking-prince fame — caused a bit of a kerfuffle on Wednesday while visiting a YMCA in West London to discuss the effects of social media and violent video games on children with a group of mental health experts. He seemed to desire a ban on the game Fortnite, currently the world’s most popular free-to-play game. Some of his choicest quotes during the event were rounded up by The Daily Express and published Thursday:

“The game [Fortnite] shouldn’t be allowed. […] Where is the benefit of having it in your household? […] It’s created to addict, an addiction to keep you in front of a computer for as long as possible. It’s so irresponsible. […] Parents have got their hands up — they don’t know what to do about it. […] It’s like waiting for the damage to be done.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Instagram#Twitter#Video Games
TAGSADDICTIONFortniteinstagramMeghan MarklePRINCE HARRYTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reactsvideo games
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP