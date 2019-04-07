Getty Image

Prince Harry — Duke of Sussex, sixth in line for the British throne, and husband of nine-months-pregnant Meghan Markle of Suits and marrying-a-freaking-prince fame — caused a bit of a kerfuffle on Wednesday while visiting a YMCA in West London to discuss the effects of social media and violent video games on children with a group of mental health experts. He seemed to desire a ban on the game Fortnite, currently the world’s most popular free-to-play game. Some of his choicest quotes during the event were rounded up by The Daily Express and published Thursday: