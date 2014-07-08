These Two Dogs Arguing Through An Open Fence Are The Perfect Analogy For Every Internet Argument

07.08.14

“You’re lucky there’s a fence here or I would tear you apart.” So writes the YouTube uploader HAHA about this video of two angry-yet-noncommittal dogs arguing through what little sliver of a barrier they can find. This is, coincidentally, how every argument on the internet looks to the casual observer.

The video also immediately brought to mind a scene from Family Guy.

So anyway, what do you guys think about politics / sports / the correct amount to tip at restaurants? Come at me, bro.

Via BioTV

