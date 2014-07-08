These Two Dogs Arguing Through An Open Fence Are The Perfect Analogy For Every Internet Argument

“You’re lucky there’s a fence here or I would tear you apart.” So writes the YouTube uploader HAHA about this video of two angry-yet-noncommittal dogs arguing through what little sliver of a barrier they can find. This is, coincidentally, how every argument on the internet looks to the casual observer.
The video also immediately brought to mind a scene from Family Guy.
So anyway, what do you guys think about politics / sports / the correct amount to tip at restaurants? Come at me, bro.
Via BioTV
No it isn’t.
RAAAAAGE.
fake
Gurantee the black dog started it
racis
I dont tip.
if you’re under 35 and you lean right you might not have a heart but if you’re over 35 and lean left you probably don’t have a brain/the most talented person in the nfl is bill bellichick/ 20 percent unless service is awful, or a dollar per drink at the bar
They realize they can just move over to the right?