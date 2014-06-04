GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time (#50 – 41)

Hey guys, let’s talk graphics. Some oh so enlightened gamers insist they don’t matter, but come on now, they really do. Sure, gameplay is always king, but beautiful visuals can make worlds more immersive, stories more engaging and action more visceral. It’s said you eat first with your eyes, and more often than not it’s impressive graphics that get us to pick up that controller and give a new game a try. So, with E3 (a show that’s pretty much all about showing off the newest, prettiest visuals) looming, we here at GammaSquad have decided to count down the 50 best-looking video games of all time.

But how do you define “best looking”? The games on this list had to meet two criteria.

a) They need to have been technically impressive at the time they were released, and…

b) They have to have held up aesthetically (or at least have the potential to hold up aesthetically).

Basically, the goal was to avoid a list based entirely on polygon count and texture resolution or one overpopulated with recent style-over-substance indie games. Hopefully we hit that sweet spot between technology and art. So, without further ado, the first 10 entries in GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games of All Time…