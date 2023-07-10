George Santos has been caught telling lots of lies. He lied about his education. He lied about being Jewish. He even lied about his mom dying in the September 11 attacks. Now he’s lying about having anything substantially in common with one of the biggest icons of the Civil Rights Era.

This isn't a joke. George Santos is now comparing his sorry self to Rosa Parks. He really just said, "Mitt Romney, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I should be in the back. Well guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back and neither I am going to sit in the back.” George,… pic.twitter.com/jAsGRWKW54 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 10, 2023

As per The Daily Beast, the forever-embattled New York representative appeared on Unafraid, the podcast by rightwing host Mike Crispi. There, he once again painted himself as some kind of victim of…misleading his way into a House seat. His spin? That he may have lied about being a college volleyball star, but other people suck worse.

“They come for me, I go right back for them,” Santos railed, “because they think for far too long they’ve gotten away with getting along to get along. So, no. It’s not going to stay that way anymore. I’m going to call them out: ‘You wanna call me a liar? I’ll call you a sellout.’”

Santos also came for Mitt Romney, who famously called him an “ass” when he was approached during the State of the Union back in January. Santos is still raw about that one.

“I mean, the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, I should sit in the back,” he raged. “Well, guess what? Rosa Parks didn’t sit in the back, and neither am I going to sit in the back! That’s just the reality of how it works.”

In summary, George Santos, a man ostracized by his already chaotic party for doing things like lying about producing one of the biggest flops in Broadway history to weasel his way into Congress, thinks he’s on par with an unspeakably brave women who stood up to a racist law. Cool.

(Via The Daily Beast)