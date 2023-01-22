There are a lot of strange and alarming (and strange/alarming) allegations about George Santos. A lot. Almost too many. It’s a surprise the newly sworn-in GOP representative can get any work done. Everywhere he goes he’s plagued by reporters questioning him about the neverending avalanche of claims made about him. Among the latest is that, in his youth, he was a drag queen in Brazil — an allegation that wouldn’t sit so well with a political party that’s spent months inexplicably demonizing them. Now he’s trying to thread the needle of admitting the truth without alienating his base.

After calling reports that he was a drag queen "categorically false" and "outrageous," George Santos just admitted to dressing in drag, but insisted he wasn't a drag queen, but was just "young and had fun at a festival." So, drag-ish? pic.twitter.com/BLoqHGxbzQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 22, 2023

As per TMZ, reporters hounded Santos after he landed at LaGuardia airport in New York City. Rather than ignore them, as he often does, he witheringly responded.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys,” an exasperated Santos replied. “I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

Even that claim was fishy. Politico recently dug into the Wikipedia bio for one “Anthony Devolder,” an alias Santos’ often used, in which he bragged (amidst a flurry of typos and grammatical errors) that he was, in all caps, a “DRAG QUEEN” who “won sevral [sic] GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS [sic].’”

Of course, Santos allegedly being a former drag queen is hardly one of the more scandalous claims made about him. That might be the one about him allegedly stealing money from a GoFundMe for a dying dog (that later died).

(Via TMZ)