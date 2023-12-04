F. Scott Fitzgerald said there are no second acts in American life, but what did he know? After all, George Santos is probably going to get one. Last week, after a full year of creatively damning revelations about his sketchy past, the New York representative was expelled from Congress. Now what? Surely he’ll wind up on Dancing with the Stars or Bravo. But for now, he’s trying out a new gig: Cameo star.

Per Newsweek, Santos recently set up a page at the video-sharing service, which allows celebrities to make some extra bucks recording greetings for pay. On Monday morning he was charging $75 a pop. Later that day he’d jacked up the price to $200.

In his bio, Santos describes himself as a “former congressional ‘Icon’! (painted nails emoji)” as well as “the Expelled member of Congress from New York City.”

According to Mediaite, Santos’ first Cameo video was made for Megan Hunt, a Democratic senator from Nebraska. She said her friends requested it as a joke, but he delivered.

Gift of the year from my friend Rebecca. Thank you @MrSantosNY! pic.twitter.com/TyoPdjLIps — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) December 4, 2023

“Megan, how are you, darling?” Santos said in the video. He then seemed to allude to some problems she had with a conservative group earlier this year. “I hear that you’re getting some tough heat in the press and that life might be a little rocky now. Let me tell you something: If you believe in what you stand for, and if you fight for what you do, and you stand by those convictions, screw the haters.”

Santos also talked directly about his own woes: