George Santos is gone but not forgotten. On Friday the House’s most noted fabulist was formally expelled by his colleagues after nearly a year in office. His crimes? Where to start? He didn’t go out quietly. Ahead of the fateful vote, Santos started railing against his Republican colleagues, one of whom he called a “p*ssy.” After he was booted, he went on a late night tear promising revenge.

Let’s talk about hypocrisy. Can someone ask Nicole MalioStockTips when did she become a savant in stock trading? The signature bank trades she did REEKS of insider trading much like Paul Pelosi’s every trade! Nicole is in it for herself! Just look at her record and it speaks… https://t.co/PFZ2qfDdNm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

Per Mediate, Santos started with Nicole Malliotakis, one of eight former fellow New York Republican representatives who voted against him.

“Let’s talk about hypocrisy,” Santos tweeted. “Can someone ask Nicole MalioStockTips when did she become a savant in stock trading? The signature bank trades she did REEKS of insider trading much like Paul Pelosi’s every trade! Nicole is in it for herself! Just look at her record and it speaks for itself.

Santos called Malliotakis a “dirty dishonorable swamp creature selling the American people down a river for her own benefit.” He said the

“difference between you and I is that I don’t live in denial, I’m a PROUD GAY man and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Santos swore that on Monday he would file a formal complaint with the House Ethics committee. He was just getting warmed up. He vowed to do the same to another Republican New York representative, Mike Lawler, who he accused of money laundering.

On Monday I will be filling an Ethics complaint against @RepMikeLawler for questionable campaign finance violations. Congressman Lawler owns portion of Checkmate Strategies and he uses the same firm that he is a beneficiary of to pay for services related to his campaign. The… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

And then there’s Nick LaLota, who Santos claimed had stolen public funds from New York taxpayers.

On Monday the 3rd ethics report I’ll be submitting to the Office of Congressional Ethics is on @RepLaLota. It has been raised in the local media that congressman Lalota obtained his JD attending Hofstra in day school while he was supposed to be working at the Board of elections… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

And then Santos came for Democratic representative Rob Menendez, son of Senator Bob Menendez, who himself was charged earlier this fall with taking bribes from Egypt.

Mondays 4th Ethics report will be filled on Congressman Menendez (not to be confused with the senator). While congressman Menedez has not been invoked by the diligent investigation of the DOJ into his father, there remains a question of what did he know and when did he know it,… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

Santos also demanded that someone, anyone have the “testicular fortitude” to expel Democrat Jamaal Bowman over setting off a fire alarm, which he’s claimed was an accident.

Let’s see who will be the Republican that will have the testicular fortitude to pick up my privileged motion to expel Bowman and reintroduce it! #ExpelBowman — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 2, 2023

In other words, just because the self-professed producer of Broadway flops is out of Congress doesn’t mean he’s going away. Heck, maybe he’ll even be Trump’s running mate.

(Via Mediaite)