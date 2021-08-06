For at least the second time this year, Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera and conservative pundit (and evil Facebook mastermind) Dan Bongino aired their grievances on Hannity. Last time, it was over Israel and Palestine; on Thursday night, they started yelling at each other over COVID and the “health crisis” on the border.

“On Tuesday in Florida, there were 16,000 new infections. Yesterday, Wednesday, there were 17,000,” Rivera said near the beginning of the… I was going to call it a “conversation,” but that would be inaccurate. There were too many interruptions for it to be considered a conversation. Remember Sports Shouting from 30 Rock? It was like that. “Ron DeSantis saved every older person,” host Sean Hannity jumped in. “This is not bash Ron DeSantis… A lot of these cases are coming here because of Joe [Biden].”

Rivera, seemingly dumbfounded, said, “This has nothing to do with Joe,” to which Hannity quipped, “Oh yes it does,” and called on Bongino to speak. It was all downhill from there, as Bongino declared that “Geraldo doesn’t know Ron DeSantis. He doesn’t know the numbers. I live here. Florida’s 26th in COVID deaths.”

Bongino told Rivera that “it’s not my fault you never know what you’re talking about. It’s not my fault you never research anything before you come on the air,” while Rivera fired back, “You are so full of crap! You are so full of it! That’s why I hate coming on with you, because you are such a cheap shot artist, a backstabbing cheap shot.” He also said he was “embarrassed” to be on the air with Bongino. At times, it was impossible to make out what the guests and Hannity were saying because they were screaming over each other.

Rivera asked Bongino if he wanted to “put your money where your mouth is” and bet $1,000 that he was right about the number of COVID cases in Florida. Bongino agreed to the terms — and now owes Geraldo a thousand bucks.

Tuesday #Florida suffered over 17,000 new Covid cases; on Wednesday another 17,000 new cases.

I was right. @dbongino-as usual-was full of shit. And he owes me a $1000. Speaking of bullshit , popular #GovRonDeSantis better stop gaslighting & pay attention to his afflicted state. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 6, 2021

I love civil discourse.

