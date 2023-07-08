Geraldo Rivera may be out as a Fox News host — by his own volition, mind you — but that doesn’t mean he’s done with doing what he did best on the network: calling out fellow Republicans on their bull. He’s come for his longtime pal Donald Trump, calling out his 2020 election nonsense early and often. And he’s not been afraid to trash Tucker Carlson over his Jan. 6 bull, nor over his spreading misinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of shit about Ukraine as he was about January 6th.

His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 7, 2023

Carlson himself, of course, is no longer at Fox News either. Unlike Rivera, he was fired, for reasons that still remain unclear. He resurfaced on, of all places, Twitter. His occasional videos, attempting to replicate his Fox News broadcasts in semi-bite-sized form, started out strong but have since plummeted in viewership — although it’s unclear how many are watching the full things. To make matters worse, Fox News has threatened legal action over his breach of contract.

After Rivera left Fox News, he revealed that he departed over “growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.” He added, “I hope it’s not my last adventure.”

