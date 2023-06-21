Geraldo Rivera is a Republican and a Fox News correspondent-at-large, but for the last few years he hasn’t towed the party line. He’s regularly spoken out against his longtime pal Donald Trump, decrying his voter fraud nonsense early and often. (He still thinks Biden should pardon him just as Gerald Ford did to Nixon.) His sometimes liberal-ish views have gotten him into on-air clashes, including with his sometime The Five colleague Greg Gutfeld. Well, it looks like those spats are a thing of the past.

Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 21, 2023

As per The Daily Beast, Rivera announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was “off” the exceedingly popular late afternoon Fox News discussion show. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th,” he wrote. “It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy.” He assured his fans that he’s “still Correspondent at Large” at Fox.

It’s not the first time Rivera has claimed his future with The Five was in jeopardy. In May he claimed he’d been “cancelled” from the show as his appearances dried up. He later announced he’d been asked back after all. Perhaps something similar will happen here.

The reason for Rivera’s alleged exit from The Five’s revolving door roster is unknown, though sources have claimed one possibility is his on-air spats with Gutfeld, who’s also the apparent king of late night TV. Wherever the truth lies, Rivera hasn’t been on the show since May 24.

Rivera joined the program earlier this year after the departure of Juan Williams, who it’s alleged also didn’t get along with Gutfeld. Williams was replaced by a rotating threesome of token “liberal” voices, namely Rivera, Jessica Tarlov, and Harold Ford Jr. Rivera, as already mentioned earlier in this article, is a Republican.

(Via The Daily Beast)