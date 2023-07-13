Ghislaine Maxwell has filed over 400 complaints against her fellow inmates since beginning her 20-year prison sentence for being an accomplice to sex creep Jeffrey Epstein, earning her the nickname “Prison Karen.” Her latest instance of being a snitch came against her bunkmate, a “heavily-tattooed inmate nicknamed Batman,” who Maxwell complained left their boxers and socks over the metal rungs of the bed to dry.

The Daily Mail reports that “their bickering turned even more bitter when Batman started sneaking a prison girlfriend back to the 5ft by 8ft living space after the low-security Florida lockup’s nightly 9 p.m. headcount.”

An insider had a first-hand account of what went down. “The cubes don’t have doors like regular cells so Batman’s girl would just creep in and climb up to the top bunk,” the source told the British publication. “[Ghislaine] would hear every grunt and moan as she was trying to sleep just a few feet below. The beds aren’t bolted down and they can rock from side to side and make a lot of noise.” The insider added, “Max and Batman weren’t getting along because of the underwear thing so this was the final straw. Inmates aren’t allowed to have sex so she went and reported Batman to the unit’s case manager.”

Batman was moved to a different cell, but things didn’t work out with the replacement (the Joker?) who did not appreciate Maxwell stinking up the joint.

The newcomer quickly kicked off about avid jogger Maxwell failing to take showers and stinking out their cramped living quarters with her sweaty sneakers. “Maxwell would come straight off the running track and not wash. It’s something you often see with sex offenders, they are worried about being attacked in the shower,” added our source. “Eventually they had a huge argument – this time over a clothes hanger – and it got so heated that the new bunkie threatened to beat Max with a padlock. Of course, Max complained, and this girl was also removed.

The insider added, “Max seems to think she will eventually get a cube all to herself if she keeps stirring up trouble.” A convicted sex trafficker stirring up trouble by snitching on her inmates? This should end well.

(Via the Daily Mail)