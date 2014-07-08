Proof (In GIFs) That ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Is The Best Movie That Is Or Ever Will Be

First and foremost, it relies heavily on the indisputable highest form of humor in existence: Puns.
And it’s the only movie to start with a good two minutes of aerial acrobatics, because the Power Rangers skydiving onto a target will save the Angel Grove observatory… for some reason that’s never established. It’s unimportant. Look at those sweet flips!
More sweet flips!
And Kimberly and Billy flipping off-screen when any sane person would walk. It’s a testament to the importance of originality and proper quad fitness.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers engendered in a whole generation of young dorks a love of science. How can you listen to dialogue like this and not want to unlock the secrets of the universe?
Kimberly’s wide-eyed reaction to setting foot on an alien planet that’s clearly just California taught us all a valuable lesson about approaching each new experience with a sense of childlike wonder.
Other valuable lessons that lesser films don’t bother to teach: Evil uses bendy straws.
Never walk when you can Ninjetti Corkscrew Kick.
…and dance like no one is watching.
Though you may think Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is your average ’90s action movie, in breaking the fourth wall so Billy can make a (quite excellent, let’s be honest) pun it reveals a terrifying subtextual analysis of the nature of reality and our relationship to our inner selves.
Just as the Rangers taking so long to morph that the baddies got bored and left has philosophically intriguing implications about the nature of humanity’s solipsistic perception of time and the importance of living in the moment.
And the bad guy was defeated when he was kneed in the crotch into the path of an oncoming comet! After Aisha pressed a “For Emergency Use Only” button! “Knee to to the crotch” is a button that exists on the Ninja Megazord!
Also, the fireworks credits with Van Hagar’s Dreams playing is how every kid’s movie should end.
I was just coming in to say this. Thanks to this movie I have to play Dreams in my car every time I see a fireworks display
Dreams may ge my favorite Van Haln sobg because of this movie.
Top 5 song of all time for this guy here.
Ivan Ooze is the greatest villain to ever exist in the medium we call film, or any other medium for that example.
here here!
Gifs #7 (first page) and #17 (second page, #5): part of the Power Rangers PSA Campaign: Perils of Purple Drank.
To save everyone (else) the trouble of looking it up: hot barbarian woman Dulcea – Gabrielle Fitzpatrick.
Doing God’s work here, bud.
Im glad I read the comments first.
Holy shit, she was the bra-less wonder in 24!
“Just as the Rangers taking so long to morph that the baddies got bored and left has philosophically intriguing implications about the nature of humanity’s solipsistic perception of time and the importance of living in the moment.”
hahahahhaa
The fact that the CGI on the robots is such hot garbage makes it even more charming.
No joke: I was the only person in the theater when I saw this.
Was that a first for you? Cuz I’ll never forget the first movie I saw *alone* in the theater (I was with my brother):
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
It was. I was 9 at the time, which made it even more awesome.
I SWEAR TO GOD, DEL TORO, IF THERE ISN’T AT LEAST ONE JAEGER KNEEING A KAIJU IN THE GROIN I QUIT EVERYTHING.
here, here! again!
So that Alpha 5 gif syncs up incredibly well with “Biggie Bounce” by Diplo.
Ive never seen this, but Goddamn you, now I have to.
Oh man you are missing out.
All you really had to say was Ninja Megazord. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Saw it 3 times in theaters, bought the VHS and the soundtrack.
Actually, a majority of the movie was filmed in Australia and New Zealand, so no…Kimberly is not just looking around at California. This is probably the first time most of the cast had been out of the country, so I believe their reactions to being in this strange new “alien” land are genuine. New Zealand offers a lot of film tax incentives and has so much undeveloped land that makes it ideal for shooting grandiose cinematic scenes, (Lord of the Rings)
uh the bicycle was also bad ass and when Adam got all upset he was a frog
fuck you…this movie was the shit
I had forgoten how awesome this movie was, thank you good sir!
i remember back in 2nd grade once it hit VHS stands, I missed an entire week of school playing hooky just so i could watch it everyday, then do NOTHING. By day 2, I realized it was a very bad idea. But i still completed it. Incredibly pointless. Ah, childhood.
summa dat purple sticky icky.
oooooh weeee!
What? No mention of Ivan’s epic flute playing skills?