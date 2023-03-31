Spirits were not high at Fox News Thursday night. Why would they be? Donald Trump, the guy whose antics led to a potentially apocalyptic lawsuit against them, was finally indicted by the Manhattan district attorney. While the non-MAGA wing of social media exploded in delight, that evening’s stars were beside themselves. But for arguably the nuttiest reaction, they had to bring back one of their old school kooks, whose bloviations during the Obama era sometimes make Tucker Carlson look like, uh, I dunno, Neil Cavuto maybe? And whose current theories once got brutally fact-checked by Tucker himself?

Glenn Beck just went on a DERANGED rant about the future of America: "The fundamental transformation that started in 2008 is finished. … By 2025, we are going to be at war. We are going to have a new dollar, [and] we will live in a virtual police state." pic.twitter.com/nqE87l9xl1 — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) March 31, 2023

That person is, of course, Glenn Beck, who went from an ‘80s “morning zoo” radio DJ to an aughts Howard Beale for the far right. Throughout the Obama years, he brought impenetrable conspiracy theories, told with the aid of blackboards and lots of arrows, into Boomers’ living rooms every weeknight until even Roger Ailes got sick of him.

But back he came to unleash some 15-year-old-style nonsense, and on Tucker’s show no less. “The fundamental transformation that started in 2008 is finished,” Beck ominously averred while Carlson made one of his confused faces. “We are no longer viewed as a superpower. We are now an elderly…we are Joe Biden, just walking into the twilight.”

Beck’s appearance was filled with paranoia and projection, with him claiming Democrats want rightwing violence, “so then they can close the cage.”

Beck then dropped some predictions even Trump himself would find gloomy: “By 2025, we are going to be at war. We are going to have a new dollar, a currency that probably is coming from the Central Bank, have a currency collapse. And we will live in a virtual police state.

“I know that might sound crazy to a lot of people,” he added.

Beck then weighed in on the big guy himself, who, just a reminder, professes to be unimaginably wealthy and is also a former U.S. president.