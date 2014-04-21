Watch A Goat Scare The Hipster Right Out Of A Young Lady With One Magnificent Sneeze

When it comes to winning the internet, goats are always one step ahead of the competition. When they aren’t screaming their way through the latest theme song, chart-topper, or holiday tune, they’re inciting wars, inspiring video games, and riding around with Jose Canseco or on top of hippos.

In between, they’re participating in important goat-only think tanks, brainstorming the next great way to make the collective internet say, “That’ll do, goat.” And it looks like their latest powwow has inspired yet another surefire way to win our love: harassing hipsters.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hipster Ways