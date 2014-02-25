GOJIRA! And Heisenberg! The New ‘Godzilla’ Trailer Roars Online.

Legendary Pictures just released the second trailer for Godzilla, following up on that retro Empire cover from earlier today and the previous trailer and poster. Director Gareth Edwards told USA Today he sees Godzilla as “a force of nature, like the wrath of God or vengeance for the way we’ve behaved”. That attitude shows in Bryan Cranston and Ken Watanabe’s warnings throughout this trailer. Humans are getting their comeuppance, and that comeuppance is enormous and scaly.

“You have no idea what’s coming. IT IS THE DANGER,” I imagined Bryan Cranston saying.

Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.

