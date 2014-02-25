GOJIRA! And Heisenberg! The New ‘Godzilla’ Trailer Roars Online.

Legendary Pictures just released the second trailer for Godzilla, following up on that retro Empire cover from earlier today and the previous trailer and poster. Director Gareth Edwards told USA Today he sees Godzilla as “a force of nature, like the wrath of God or vengeance for the way we’ve behaved”. That attitude shows in Bryan Cranston and Ken Watanabe’s warnings throughout this trailer. Humans are getting their comeuppance, and that comeuppance is enormous and scaly.
“You have no idea what’s coming. IT IS THE DANGER,” I imagined Bryan Cranston saying.
Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.
Via Coming Soon
I’ve got to say – looks good. They did this trailer right – the “Jaws” model – show as little of the beast as possible to start with – just little glimpses. Then you have Cranston supplying the gravitas…..looks promising.
They did the same thing with Cloverfield and it was awesome.
Cloverfield was not awesome. Not trying to troll, it just wasn’t a good movie.
I sat too close to the screen when I saw Cloverfield and spent the first half of the movie trying not to puke. I came out of the theater thinking it was worse than Batman and Robin, but that’s probably why.
I came away from Cloverfield wanting every single one of the protagonists to die a horrible death, man they were annoying.
Except Lizzy Caplan.
Cloverfield had a great trailer, but the film itself had no real gravitas.
So this is what Mugatu felt like in Zoolander when he accused everyone of giving him crazy pills? Cloverfield was a good movie! Shaky-cam and all.
I’m in.
This whole thing looks very – meh
Gotta agree, and I was genuinely excited after the teaser.
C’mon @MrGrey … anything is better than the Matthew Broderick version.
@Pie – We don’t talk about ‘American Godzilla’ around these parts.
If you mean the trailer itself, sure you’re entitled to your own opinion but to say “this whole thing” is just downright disrespectful. This could be the first American Godzilla done right and I’ve seen nothing to give me doubt yet. Plus, there’s other monsters and Heisenberg? C’mon!
8 seconds in and we have our first BRAAAHHHMMMMs
that being said, this movie can take my fucking money.
The BRAAAHHHMMMMs took me out it almost immeditately.
I fall for BRRAAAAAAAAAAAHHHMMMS every time, I’ll admit. I’m an idiot. “This looks EPIC—wait, nope, this is a trailer for Battleship. False alarm.”
Stop, stop. My penis can only get so erect.
Wow, I had chills the entire time. The narration was…better acting than most movies, and the aftermath pics scenes are crazy.
I was wrong. Oh, god, was I ever wrong. Godzilla is the one who knocks!
/Heisenberg
KNOW WHAT WOULD MAKE THIS 1000x BETTER?
JET JAGUAR, JET JAGUAR, YOU DID IT JET JAGUAR!
HE CRIMEFIGHTING COVERS UP A BASIC INSECURITY
Recognize the twisted choir vocals? That’s from 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Definitely excited. Dammit, I want a great Godzilla movie.
I’d specially dig it if they found a way to tie it into the original. Say that it was covered up as an earthquake that leveled Tokyo and that Raymond Burr’s broadcast was censored and never allowed to air.
All I got to say to a fire-breathing civilization-levelling behemoth from under the sea is HURRY THE FUCK UP. Mankind has screwed up this planet enough. We’ve lost our lease.
Godzilla’s been taking growth hormones.
He actually looks smaller in this trailer compared to that movie poster that came out.
During this trailer, something falls in the ocean and it doesn’t look like a jet. It looked massive with wings.
Well the movie is suppose to be Godzilla vs these monsters that were made due to humanity fucking with nature.
That was probably one of the bad monsters.
Yeah I think one of the creatures that Godzilla fights can fly.
Didn’t know that, makes sense though when combined with the scene of the giant rib-cage and the hooked appendage at 2:07 that doesn’t look like any part of Godzilla’s body.
PleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodanPleasebeRodan…
Pfft… if it flies and is bad… I HOOOOOOOPE it’s King Ghidorah. Rodan was a good monster!
Although hard to imagine a modern day Godzilla where monster island has all the good monsters just chilling out with each other :p
yes I said yes I will yes
Well at least its not in 3D
Even if it was, it’s not required that you see it in that format.
So like, what’s its diet consist of.. just curious.
Blue meth. Like, duh.
Sunlight and rainbows.
Pizza thrown on to roofs
They had to find somewhere to throw all that pollos hermanos when they went out of business, they forgot to take out the meth tho so he’s a little in need of a fix…ques W.W.
Godzilla is and always has been King of the Monsters, even though the salamander version was pure shit!
Very good dialogue by the standards of this genre; judging from what we heard, anyway. Not much in the way of cool sights, but still enough to be optimistic.
I’m throwing money at my monitor as we speak.
Are Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine going to be on the soundtrack?
Sadly it will probably be Skrillix and Daft Punk…signs of the times…
Sign o’ the times… Prince as well? Godzilla destroying the fuck out of a city of purple rain would be kind of awesome.
I was hoping that there was a new Gojira album. :(
I’ll admit, I thought the same at first. Someday.
I’ve just been upgraded from “curiously hopeful” to “excited.”
And I really hope that brief glimpse of the flying creature was a certain mutant pterorsaur.
By the tail i wouldn’t say Rodan, but your probably right…although i want to see some canary size women sing.
Rodan sucks! King Ghidorah is the baddass flying monster! 3 Heads is better than one!
I would like three micro machine-sized Anna Gunns to sing the name of Heisenberg over and over again during his climactic fist fight with Godzilla.
It’s not an official Godzilla reboot unless the Blue Oyster Cult song is involved.
wait, what about gojira?
I’ll go see this just to see if that was Mothra at the 1:32 mark
This movie looks so bad ass. Coming from a guy who hasn’t cared about Godzilla since 5 minutes into “that one version” a couple years back.
“Yo, Mr. White. What is that thing? .. Does it have a Need For Speed!?”
And THAT is how you promote 2 movies at once!
HE IS THE ONE WHO KNOCKS!
…buildings, over. he knocks building over.