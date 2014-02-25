GOJIRA! And Heisenberg! The New ‘Godzilla’ Trailer Roars Online.

#Godzilla #Bryan Cranston
Entertainment Editor
02.25.14 58 Comments

Legendary Pictures just released the second trailer for Godzilla, following up on that retro Empire cover from earlier today and the previous trailer and poster. Director Gareth Edwards told USA Today he sees Godzilla as “a force of nature, like the wrath of God or vengeance for the way we’ve behaved”. That attitude shows in Bryan Cranston and Ken Watanabe’s warnings throughout this trailer. Humans are getting their comeuppance, and that comeuppance is enormous and scaly.

“You have no idea what’s coming. IT IS THE DANGER,” I imagined Bryan Cranston saying.

Godzilla opens May 16th, 2014.

Via Coming Soon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Godzilla#Bryan Cranston
TAGSAARON TAYLOR-JOHNSONBryan CranstonELIZABETH OLSENGareth EdwardsGODZILLAKEN WATANABELEGENDARY PICTURES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP