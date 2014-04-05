Richard Donner Is Now Spreading Rumors About A Possible ‘Goonies’ Sequel With The Original Cast

Richard Donner could very well be working on a sequel to the 80s classic The Goonies and he wants the original cast back, I’m assuming for a dark, adult tale with murder and intrigue after the Fratellis escape from prison. From TMZ:
Corey Feldman just got awesome news — Richard Donner told us he’s making a sequel to “The Goonies” … and wants to bring back the entire cast.
Donner was signing autographs in Bev Hills when he dropped the bombshell … genuinely surprising our photog.
I always enjoy how some back lot, sideways comment leads to some viral announcement like a new Goonies movie that people can complain about. You see this happening currently with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles childhood destruction that Vince covered and I’m sure it’ll happen time and time again.
If there really is a sequel with the original cast, I can only hope that Sloth has become a state senator who is fighting against fracking in the Goonies’ hometown. And get Cyndi Lauper back for the soundtrack so we can have a modern take with new WWE superstars. A Cesaro swing on Corey Feldman needs to happen at the next Wrestlemania.
I’d prefer a terrible Goonies: The New School reboot than anything with Corey Feldman in it.
Sloth is the new Gimp in Zed’s vengeful brother’s basement
That’s kinda depressing though. Can’t Chunk be the gimp in Sloth’s basement or something. I’d chuckle!
Dude that played Sloth has been dead for 25 years; there probably wouldn’t be a Sloth in an original cast sequel.
Yawn. I’ve been hearing this rumor since like 2002. This picture was taken around then:
This one is more recent:
I like how Josh Brolin has grown into a gruff man’s man while Corey Feldman has grown into a full on rat king.
Why does everything have to have a sequel/reboot? Leave my childhood alone, for fuck’s sake.
I don’t see this as being a bad thing.
The Goonies inspired a whole federation to get off of their asses and seek out adventure. Today’s kids could really use that.
Sadly no Sloth for the sequel. The ‘Tooz is cruising no more. He’s dead
Sloth would be CGI today anyway. Get Andy Serkis!
So let me guess due to the housing crisis many homes in the Goonies’ housing development got foreclosed on. The gang gets back together to come up with ways to fix the problem. Mouth is a lawyer. Chunk is a chef. Mikey is unemployed. Bran is a High School Coach. This will be about their fight against the bank to get the homes back. They are sitting around a table and Data shows up and pays off the mortgages with all of the money he made investing in Google and the story of the octopus. What I’m saying is adulthood is boring.
How about Hollywood go into a thrift store and buy 5 dollars worth of old paperback novels? They’ll find a treasure trove of great stories and the movie rights can be bought for cheap.
Whatever haters, I’d watch the hell put of that movie and so would all of you.