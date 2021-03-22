As the debate over whether schools should resume in-person teaching rages on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention.” The findings include “All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing” and “Evidence suggests that many K-12 schools that have strictly implemented prevention strategies have been able to safely open for in-person instruction and remain open,” the key word being “evidence.” The Republican National Committee did not offer any evidence when it tweeted a call to re-open schools over the weekend – but it did (unintentionally) prove the importance of education.

“Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social, and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children. The science is in — schools can safely reopen,” the tweet from @GOP read. It has since been deleted, however, after everyone noticed the typo: that is not how you spell “DEVASTATING.”

Journalist Dan Rather tweeted, “Tweeting without spell check can be devestating,” while another Twitter user wrote, “Extremely on-brand for the Republican Party to misspell ‘DEVESTATING’ while complaining about inadequate schools. Oh, the irony.”

Stay in school, kids (whether virtually or in-person), or else you’ll get schooled like the GOP.