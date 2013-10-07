'Grand Theft Auto V' Mythbusters Strike Again In A Third, Hilarious Video

It tells you something that these guys have to dig pretty deep to find myths that aren’t actually true. After two videos showing off the fine detail of this enormous game, a third video demonstrates, well, actually, it demonstrates that there’s still plenty of detail to find in Grand Theft Auto V.
Once again, the format is straightforward. They cite the myth, and then try it out in-game, to often hilarious effect. And once again, you have to marvel at the sheer amount of detail that went into this game:
The centerpiece is, by far, discovering exactly what happens when you drive a truck off the pier in a scuba outfit, which we’ll leave you to discover for yourself. But there are little touches in there that actually surprise us a bit, like the fact that visible safety features don’t really do much. Possibly this is to troll the fan base from Grand Theft Auto IV; if you look around, you might notice that amid all the violence, reckless driving, and drug dealing, some people were deeply concerned that Niko Bellic didn’t put on his seat belt.
Now we’re wondering what’s left. Hey, can you snipe people from the blimp?
Getting the hang of the police is difficult at first, because the system is so different. One thing the tutorials don’t mention is that on the minimap, if your arrow is grey, that means the police can’t see you. Once you’ve got that down, it’s really helpful.
It was super fun, like all the GTA games are but I wish it would have taken me longer to finish it.
hey, there are still a million things to do that you can discover if you visit the social club for GTA V. google it and you’ll be surprised.
You can also hide in the bushes as long as the cops don’t see you do it.
There were a couple times where I’d get a wanted level while on foot and when I jumped in a car but wouldn’t drive it around, the cops would just drive by me without doing anything.
I’d like to point out that in real life, though it’s not comfortable or advisable, you have to be pretty close to the exhaust of a fighter jet for it to knock you over. It’ll blow loose clothing off and singe hair before that. And screw up your hearing years down the line.
Er, so I’ve read. I mean heard.
The aim assist is pretty easy, just pull the aim trigger/button as you try to center it on a target and it should pull you right to it but it only locks on for a second or two.
Also, if you don’t want to deal with major griefing douchebags, change your aim mode to free-aim and it will put you on different free-aim only servers. It’s a lot harder to be a constant prick with free aim enabled.
Dan why dont you join us on Jacktion’s mini Uproxx crew? I PROMISE not to shoot you in the face. At least until it would be hilarious.