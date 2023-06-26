greg abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Is Getting Clowned On For Sharing An Obviously Fake Article About Garth Brooks Going ‘Woke’

If Greg Abbott was a Garth Brooks song, he would be “Shameless” for the way he shamelessly panders to his base — even if it means falling for an obvious hoax.

Over the weekend, the Texas governor shared an article about Garth Brooks, who recently riled up conservatives for saying his new restaurant will “serve every brand of beer” (including Bud Light), from something called the Dunning-Kruger Times on Twitter. “Garth Brooks Booed Off Stage at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree,” he wrote, repeating the headline. “Go woke. Go broke. Garth called his conservative fans. ‘assholes.’ Good job, Texas.”

Here’s the thing: there’s no such thing as the Texas Country Jamboree. There’s also no city called Hambriston, where it purportedly took place, and the Dunning-Kruger Times is a replacement-level Babylon Bee satirical website.

Dunning-Kruger Times states on its website that all its content is “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

“Everything on this website is fiction,” the publication states directly on its website. “It is not a lie, and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

Texas representative Greg Casar summed it up nicely: “Gov Abbott just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad. The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern. Happy pride!” Abbott deleted the tweet, but screenshots are forever.

Abbott is feeling the heat for sharing the clearly fake article, just like workers across Texas are feeling the heat while not being allowed to take a water break, as per the governor’s orders.

