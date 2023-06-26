If Greg Abbott was a Garth Brooks song, he would be “Shameless” for the way he shamelessly panders to his base — even if it means falling for an obvious hoax.

Over the weekend, the Texas governor shared an article about Garth Brooks, who recently riled up conservatives for saying his new restaurant will “serve every brand of beer” (including Bud Light), from something called the Dunning-Kruger Times on Twitter. “Garth Brooks Booed Off Stage at 123rd Annual Texas Country Jamboree,” he wrote, repeating the headline. “Go woke. Go broke. Garth called his conservative fans. ‘assholes.’ Good job, Texas.”

Here’s the thing: there’s no such thing as the Texas Country Jamboree. There’s also no city called Hambriston, where it purportedly took place, and the Dunning-Kruger Times is a replacement-level Babylon Bee satirical website.

Dunning-Kruger Times states on its website that all its content is “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” “Everything on this website is fiction,” the publication states directly on its website. “It is not a lie, and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined.”

Texas representative Greg Casar summed it up nicely: “Gov Abbott just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad. The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern. Happy pride!” Abbott deleted the tweet, but screenshots are forever.

Looks like he deleted his hilariously fake tweet. Here you go👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/ms1PLRpZI1 — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) June 25, 2023

Abbott is feeling the heat for sharing the clearly fake article, just like workers across Texas are feeling the heat while not being allowed to take a water break, as per the governor’s orders.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott falls for a parody news site then deletes the tweet. (2023) pic.twitter.com/Gr3IrmaCML — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) June 25, 2023

lol governor of texas tweeted out satire content and doesn’t even realize there is no such place in the state HE’S GOVERNOR OF— absolutely the dumbest man https://t.co/cayvryYJLk — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) June 25, 2023

123rd Annual Texas County Jamboree. What a incredibly stupid governor we have. 🌈 https://t.co/xwzYh4bDSu — Big Poppa Sub Optimal (@BigPoppa_Brian) June 25, 2023

.@GregAbbott_TX is an idiot. This just proves that he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know… which makes him ineligible to be Governor of Texas imo. Deleting isn’t good enough, Greg. You’ve been owned. https://t.co/59e5a0V8c1 — Sandy MacGowan (@macgowans) June 26, 2023

fictional story told on the satirical website The Dunning-Kruger Times. The Dunning–Kruger effect is a cognitive bias whereby people with low ability, expertise, or experience regarding a type of task or area of knowledge tend to overestimate their ability or knowledge 😂 https://t.co/fGbnvqEuXk — DarkElfZombie (@DarkElfZombie1) June 25, 2023

Abbott desire to own the libs is so strong that he'll share satire articles. He didn't even realize the event didn't exist, nor did the town. Abbott got duped. https://t.co/nVr0uEN47I — Just Me (@odatlife) June 25, 2023

(Via Newsweek)