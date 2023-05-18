While the rest of the conservative world has turned its attention to being mad at Miller Lite for… having a girl in its latest ad (?), Ted Cruz has yet to move on from the Bud Light debacle. The Senate’s King of the Self Own has signed onto a new bill demanding a congressional investigation into both the beer maker and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, whose singular sponsored social media post sent Republicans spiraling so hard that Kid Rock started shooting beer cans.

On Thursday morning, Cruz stopped by Fox & Friends to defend the bill, which he co-sponsored with Senator Marsha Blackburn of Kentucky. In a blatant attempt to continue to make political hay out of the controversy, Cruz accused Anheuser-Busch of using Mulvaney to target underage drinkers.

Via Fox News:

“A massive percentage of Dylan Mulvaney’s audience are kids. And Budweiser was trying, I believe, with this ill-fated marketing attempt to target teenagers,” Cruz, R-Texas, said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday. In a joint effort with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., the Texas senator sent a letter to the Beer Institute Chairman Brandon Whitworth who also serves as the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light. The letter called on the Beer Institute’s Code Compliance Review Board to investigate the beer brand’s controversial ad campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.

It didn’t take long for Cruz’s Fox News appearance to go viral on Twitter where the Texas senator was ruthlessly mocked for continuing to milk the Bud Light debacle.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Go back to your hole in the ground you fucking Dollar Store wolverine — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 18, 2023

Definitely the party of small government. — BeansIsTheQueen 🥂 (@Demo_Alliance20) May 18, 2023

This find something to distract, bitch and complain about is getting a little tired. https://t.co/SYcnMYF6Xp — Bruno Giorgi (@bgiorge) May 18, 2023

“Ties to Mulvaney?” Like…spokesperson? He realizes they can do that right? Like is he going to go after Nike for their ties to Michael Jordan now? — Andy Ross (@EamusAndy) May 18, 2023

It was one can of beer, one can! with Dylan Mulvaneys face on it that Budweiser sent to Mulvaney — We'reNotHome (@wnh13842) May 18, 2023

I demand a probe of Ted Cruz’s sexual escapades with Lauren Boebert. It would be a short probe. — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) May 18, 2023

