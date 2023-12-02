Greg Gutfeld hosts the closest thing Fox News has to an intentionally funny show. He doesn’t care whose toes his steps on, but on Friday’s show he may have crossed a line when he went after a target who could really screw up his life: Fox News.

Greg Gutfeld stands up for Elon Musk and says the quiet part out loud: Tucker Carlson was canceled from Fox by special interest groups tied to political interests. pic.twitter.com/T9yYOTzLEM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 2, 2023

Per Mediaite, Gutfeld devoted a segment to defending Elon Musk for attacking advertisers fleeing Twitter/X, all because he agreed with an anti-Semitic post. Gutfeld saw Musk as the hero and advertisers as “cowardly.”

“The fact is, Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of this censorship industrial complex, which is made up of government, media, and tech forces,” Gutfeld charged on his comedy show. “He realizes that advertisers have no spine and can be easily cowed by special interest groups in cahoots with political allies.”

Then he dropped a big one: “If you don’t believe me, I’ve got two words for you: Tucker Carlson.”

Was Gutfeld really biting the hand that feeds him? Did he think Fox News canned Tucker Carlson, which they did back in April, because they were cowards? Fox News has never revealed the details about why they kicked their biggest star to the curb, but maybe Gutfeld’s heard some water cooler talk.

Whatever the case, Gutfeld’s mic drop drew gasps and some awkward silence. After all, maybe he’ll he joining Tucker, Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and all those other former Fox News stars who found out how hard it is to keep their audiences without the most popular 24-hour news network giving them air time.

