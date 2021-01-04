Greta Thunberg’s damn good at Twitter, and she isn’t about to let a little thing like reaching adulthood destroy her streak. The award-winning environmental activist also knows how to wait for the right moment — she famously waited nearly a year to roast Donald Trump with a request that he “chill” out — and her eighteenth birthday was no exception. Thunberg posted a photo on Twitter to thank her supporters for recognizing her birthday. Naturally, her brand of snark was on point to troll climate-change deniers while feigning that she was ready to throw off the shackles of science.

“Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!” she tweeted. “Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!”

I am free at last!! pic.twitter.com/w1VBG83VVN — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2021

The “Flat Mars Society” shirt is a nice touch. Still, Thunberg knows when the time is right to be serious. She officially marked her birthday with Sunday Times interview, in which she declared that the best present would be to see people helping planet Earth heal. She also isn’t interested in receiving clothes as a gift: “I know people who have clothes, so I would ask them if I could borrow them or if they have something they don’t need any more. The worst-case scenario, I guess I’ll buy second-hand.”

Thunberg also declared that although she travels overseas by boat, she isn’t telling celebrities not to fly in airplanes. “I’m not telling anyone else what to do,” she declared. However, she warned that these A-listers are harming their own credibility by doing so: “[T]here is a risk when you are vocal about these things and don’t practise as you preach, then you will become criticised for that and what you are saying won’t be taken seriously.” Looks like Greta will be keeping it real for many, many years to come.

(Via The Times)