‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Behind The Scenes Video Needs More Rocket Raccoon

Entertainment Editor
04.15.14 3 Comments

Marvel just premiered a short behind the scenes video for Guardians of the Galaxy after tonight’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (recap coming first thing tomorrow morning). And holy crap is it a let down. Maybe it’s because I was waiting for this thing all day and expecting something as entertaining as the first clip, or maybe it’s so disappointing because everything in it looks like footage we’ve already seen.

Check out the clip below to see a bunch of cast interviews and not much else. Chris Pratt informs us, “The Guardians of the Galaxy consists of members — all of whom are very selfish for the most part — but they find something worth fighting for.” Then Zoe Saldana adds, “They’re the theives, the bounty hunters, and the neglected. It’s not a typical superhero movie.”

Well, that’s true. Typical superhero movies don’t have trigger-happy talking raccoons. (But they should.)

We were hoping the behind the scenes video would show us the first ill-fated meeting between Andy Dwyer Peter Quill and Rocket Raccoon…

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014.

Via Gingerhaze and CBM

