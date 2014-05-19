The New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer Is Here! (Plus GIFs)

The newest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy was just uploaded to MARVEL’s official Facebook page for the movie a few minutes ago following a live Q&A. This comes just a day after a picture of Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser was revealed and a few days after a stylish poster reminded us of Drew Struzan.
When the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer dropped, we posted it along with several GIFs. We’re repeating that tradition today, because there’s so much GIFable material to work with…
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.
I’m gonna go watch this on endless loop until the movie is released.
this looks so awesome
I still don’t think this will do that well for Marvel film, but I sure as hell am sure it will be one of there better ones.
this looks really good. it would only get better if d.c. responds with a lobo movie
My money, shut up and take it
This will be the best superhero movie of all time.
I must say… I loved the shot of Groot chokeslamming someone.
Is Groot giving that girl one of his back hairs?
Not sure if you know this but the flower is a reproductive part of many trees… And that little girl is not at the age of consent.
Who the hell is Groot? Isn’t that Frankenstein*?
I know nothing about GotG but this trailer got my kinda pumped
I have NO WORDS right now. I am so excited for this it is taking over the rest of my work day.
Knowhere!!!! Holy shit, we may see Cosmo. I am unreasonably pumped.
Yeah I was wondering if that was Knowhere or not.
Giant floating head in outer space? It sure as hell better be Knowhere.
I assume that’s the “space station” interiors we see the little girl in.
This looks great. Now that I’ve heard it though I’m a little underwhelmed by Bradley Cooper’s Rocket (although I admit I’m probably still just disappointed that he isn’t being voiced by H. Jon Benjamin).
I have no idea what to expect from this movie, and I think I like that.
It is a little ridiculous how fun this looks. Chris Pratt for everything!!
I just recently got my hands on some of this cosmic Marvel stuff and I’m very glad I did, because now I understand the hype and am firmly planted on that bandwagon.
Still so psyched for this movie.
It is either going to be brilliant or a spectacular failure, but no matter what, it will be fun to find out which one.
August can’t get here fast enough.
“Awesome Sauce.”~Andy Pratt
Was that Knowhere I just glimpsed? Are we going to get a psychic Soviet space dog cameo?
Definitely Knowhere, and definitely still a giant disembodied head.
As for the cameo, we can only hope.
It’s better if you listen to Batista’ entrance music on repeat throughout the whole trailer.
I feel like the only person on the planet who doesn’t have a boner for this movie.
That’s because you’re “only a simple caveman” and this technology “frightens and confuses” you.
I think I speak for everyone in the context of the Zoe Saldana/Karen Gillan gif when I say “maaaaaaaaaakkkkkkeeeeeee oooouuuuuuuttttt”
So, does the hot green chick wear her headphones all the time?
Bozhe moi!
Never read a single issue of the comics (after my comic book heyday) but this is now my second-most anticipated movie of the summer after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. You had me at green-skinned Zoe Saldana.
