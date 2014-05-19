The New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer Is Here! (Plus GIFs)

05.19.14 4 years ago 34 Comments

The newest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy was just uploaded to MARVEL’s official Facebook page for the movie a few minutes ago following a live Q&A. This comes just a day after a picture of Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser was revealed and a few days after a stylish poster reminded us of Drew Struzan.

When the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer dropped, we posted it along with several GIFs. We’re repeating that tradition today, because there’s so much GIFable material to work with…

guardians-of-the-galaxy30a

guardians-of-the-galaxy30b

Oh. Yeah.

If the video doesn’t load for you, this one on Facebook might.

guardians-of-the-galaxy36a

guardians-of-the-galaxy36b

guardians-of-the-galaxy36c

A bit of both.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.

Via MARVEL.

