The New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Trailer Is Here! (Plus GIFs)

The newest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy was just uploaded to MARVEL’s official Facebook page for the movie a few minutes ago following a live Q&A. This comes just a day after a picture of Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser was revealed and a few days after a stylish poster reminded us of Drew Struzan.

When the first Guardians of the Galaxy trailer dropped, we posted it along with several GIFs. We’re repeating that tradition today, because there’s so much GIFable material to work with…

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.

