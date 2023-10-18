Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently gave the performance of her life (by not laughing) during that recent ski-collision trial, appears to be completely done with Hollywood. That’s the message coming from her new Bustle interview to promote the new “accessible” (i.e. less expensive) “good. clean. goop” beauty line that will sell at Amazon and Target.

Goop has actually come a long way since launching as a weekly newsletter that saw Gwyneth recommend expensive, “aspirational” things for her followers to buy. She has never pretended (for long) to understand what the wealthy masses go through in order to afford consumer goods, but she must now recognize that a lower price point would be beneficial for both her and goop readers. As well, goop seems to be piloting her empire with plans for an eventual sale. After that, she plans to flee from the public eye. Here’s that exchange with Bustle:

So who’s going to buy Goop and make you hundreds of millions of dollars? I have no idea. We’re not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years. Maybe you could make a dramatic exit on your 55th birthday. I’d be happy with that. Sail off into the sunset. I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again. You think that’s true? Yes. You don’t get any pleasure from having to do that side of it? No. I don’t.

The struggle is goop-y, as they say. In the interview, Paltrow also claimed that “[m]oney has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver,” but presumably, she cannot be upset to actually have that money. Otherwise, Gwyneth claimed to have lightened up on her militant workout routine, and she claims to simply want to hang out with friends and family, hence the desire to “disappear” from society. Only time will tell if that happens, but who knows, she might actually do that reality-show stint first, and ski with less resulting drama, too.

