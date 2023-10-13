Gwyneth Paltrow has a sense of humor and doesn’t mind getting confessional. We know that already by her choice of candle names and her discussion of Brad Pitt vs. Ben Affleck regarding certain aspects of a relationship. She also will swear off events like the Met Gala and then land on the scene years later like nothing is amiss.

Yes, can come off as a bit smug, but she is also quite funny at times, and the GOOP maven didn’t mind evoking that same vibe in an interview with Vogue (via People), where she contemplated a show where she would “love to guest star.” In response, Paltrow casually mentioned long-running History Channel survival series Alone. However and to her credit, Paltrow did realize that she should not actually make this dream a reality for more than a few moments: “But I’m not that good at survival, so a very short cameo.”

She knows of what she speaks. Gwyneth famously failed the Food Stamp Challenge because she blew a substantial chunk of the entire $29 on an absurd number of limes. She then caved in and cooked other food and inhaled a bunch of licorice, but at least she managed to laugh at herself in the process.

By the way, if you would like to daydream like Gwyneth, Alone is available to stream on Hulu. (Heads up: licorice and roughing it probably do not mix.)

(Via Vogue & People)