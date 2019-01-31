Getty Image

Gwyneth Paltrow’s life took a strange turn. Once upon a time she was an Oscar-winning thespian married to a rock star. Now she’s a kind of cult leader who claims she popularized Yoga and was sued last year over something called “vaginal jade eggs.” No doubt her reputation is still reeling from a mind-blowing New York Times Magazine exposé of her “lifestyle brand” company Goop. And now this: She’s being sued for an alleged ski-and-run.

As per People (via Jezebel), Utah doctor Terry Sanderson claims he was on the slopes at a Park City resort in February 2016 when an “out of control” Paltrow skied right into him. Sanderson says they both fell down. But instead of checking to see if he was okay (he wasn’t), the star of Bounce allegedly “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” as per the lawsuit. It also claims the following:

“Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson’s back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the skit crash she caused, but she did it anyway.”

Sanderson claims he was left with four broken ribs, “permanent traumatic brain injury,” “emotional distress,” and “loss of enjoyment of life.” He’s asking for damages in excess of $3.1 million. To put that into perspective, that’s over 81,000 jars of the once Goop-approved product Brain Dust.