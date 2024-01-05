Halle Berry is — objectively speaking — an attractive person. This is the one thing everyone can agree on, right? She’s the center of attention of photos she’s in… well, most photos. The Oscar-winning actress recently shared a picture on her Instagram where she’s posing among rocks in a lace bodysuit. “couldn’t hide these rocks,” the caption reads. But the comments aren’t about the John Wick star or her outfit — they’re about the “gross object” by her feet.

According to the Daily Mail, “the pic, which garnered more than 148,000 likes, generated speculation from followers that the stunning star’s bare feet were in close proximity to a pile of feces, the source of which also conjured up debate.” We need the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang on the case.

The top comments to Berry’s Instagram post include “Literally nobody sees the 3 giant mounds of human sh*t??? seriously, why post that photo with the sh*t in it?” and “How do you know it’s human sh*t though? Maybe it’s from some wild animal that lives among the rocks!” and “Dope Pic, crop the [poop emoji that’s right in front of you out of this pic tho!!” Someone else had a different but technically related take: “Lol when I didn’t have my glasses on, I thought you were peeing.”

I think everyone is missing the point of the photo. Also, it doesn’t look like human [poop emoji] to me. It’s obviously jawa droppings. Judge for yourself with Berry’s Instagram post below.

