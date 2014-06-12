Han Solo Hospitalized After Trashing His Ankle On The ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Set

Harrison Ford is returning to active duty as Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode VII. And it’s demanding enough that apparently he trashed his ankle while shooting.

At least we hope it was during an action scene. If Han Solo hurt himself doing a pratfall, that would sting. Anyway, Ford hurt himself just badly enough that he had to go to the hospital, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

A statement from Disney reads: “Harrison Ford sustained an ankle injury during filming today on the set of Star Wars: Episode VII. He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving care. Shooting will continue as planned while he recuperates.”

The good news is that it doesn’t sound serious. Let’s not forget that Ford is 73 years old, and only came out of semi-retirement because apparently saving people with his helicopter just isn’t nearly enough excitement for him. It’s kind of amazing after the beating he put himself through entertaining us back in the ’80s the guy can still walk.

But hey, he gets a break and the movie will keep filming. Either that or Han just never gets out of the Millenium Falcon for three straight movies.