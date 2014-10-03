Harley And Joker’s Daughter Go Toe-To-Toe In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘New Suicide Squad’ #3

A mission in Russia has gone horribly wrong. The Suicide Squad is mostly captured. And two of the three remaining team members are Joker-obsessed nutjobs. Yeah, New Suicide Squad #3 is going to end well for everyone involved.

Joking aside, Sean Ryan has been doing a good job of capturing what makes the Suicide Squad so delightfully nasty while riffing on DC and, oh yeah, writing a solidly fun action book that’s well worth a read. And, while we’re at it, introducing all sorts of complications…

