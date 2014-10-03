Harley And Joker’s Daughter Go Toe-To-Toe In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘New Suicide Squad’ #3

A mission in Russia has gone horribly wrong. The Suicide Squad is mostly captured. And two of the three remaining team members are Joker-obsessed nutjobs. Yeah, New Suicide Squad #3 is going to end well for everyone involved.
Joking aside, Sean Ryan has been doing a good job of capturing what makes the Suicide Squad so delightfully nasty while riffing on DC and, oh yeah, writing a solidly fun action book that’s well worth a read. And, while we’re at it, introducing all sorts of complications…
Full-size pages here.
Huh. Guess I’ve been out of it for longer than I thought.
Who would Joker have a daughter with if not Harley?
In the New 52, she’s less “the Joker’s actual daughter” and more “crazy sewer-dwelling lady who became obsessed with the Joker after finding his cut-off face upon his apparent death”. She went so far as to have the Joker’s skin stitched over her own face (after wearing it as a mask initially) and making a deal to get vials of the Joker’s blood.
Pre-New 52, she claimed to be the Joker’s Daughter, as well as (at various points) the daughter of: Catwoman, Scarecrow, Riddler, The Penguin, Doomsday, and Dr. Light. As best I can remember, she was actually the daughter of Two-Face.
Man. Harley must be wrecked.
Related, the Joker in my head might rape someone, but rape always seemed a little pedestrian for him. This is part of the reason I was confused as to who else could possibly be the mother. On the other hand, a romantic interlude with Harley doesn’t seem in character either.
Did anyone ever write a book about what Joker is like on his down time?
Thanks, @Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
In the Killing Joke, do we or don’t we think Joker raped Barbara Gordon while making her dad watch? It sure seems like that’s what happened….because of the implication.