‘Harley Quinn,’ ‘Aliens,’ And Other Comics Of Note, October 29th

Harley Quinn gets a scratch and sniff special, somehow being trapped on a planet with Xenomorphs gets worse, and more in our roundup of this week’s notable comic books.

Justice League United Annual #1

This is essentially just continuing the main plot of the ongoing, so really, if you’ve been following that, you’ll need to pick up this. Lemire’s plotting continues to be solid, but this book isn’t quite taking off the way it needs to. It’d be nice to see some more of the warmth and character he put into Animal Man. But hey, it brings back the Legion!

Vertigo Quarterly: Yellow

I generally like Vertigo’s anthology books, but this one just doesn’t have much substance to it. There are great ideas, and some stunning art, but they’re all either rushed or so vague as to have little genuine impact. It’s also a bit staid compared to Magenta and Cyan, unfortunately. At eight bucks, it’s honestly hard to recommend.

Harley Quinn Annual #1

Let me present our first GIF review of this scratch-n-sniff special!

I’ve expressed my personal dislike for this particular book before, and more pages and a gimmick do absolutely nothing to change that. For one thing, the book literally stinks; the scratch-n-sniff gimmick doesn’t work. Neither does having the whole cast get high and hallucinate, even if they did bring in Kelley Jones for a few pages. Mostly it comes off the way this book always does, like a string of dumb-broad jokes, and they don’t get funnier no matter how you try to cover them up.

Deathlok #1

This issue, relaunching the killer cyborg, has a fairly interesting premise: Deathlok doesn’t know who he is. He thinks he’s with a medical charity, but really he’s, well, you know the rest. This issue is mostly set-up, albeit action-packed set-up, but it’s fairly intriguing and looks to be worth a read beyond the first issue.

Axis: Carnage #1

Carnage, thanks to Marvel’s big crossover right now, wants to be a hero. Well, he’s sorta driven to be a hero. Well, he kinda sorta dislikes how acting like a psychopath makes his stomach feel, so he’s trying not to feel that way. It’s a learning process.

Rick Spears writes a pitch-dark comedy about how, basically, a psychopath has to act against his nature. It doesn’t necessarily work all the time, as a device, but it does often enough to be amusing, and German Peralta has a good time on art, especially with the central villain of the piece, Sin Eater. Worth a read, if you like dark comedy with supervillains.

Axis: Revolutions #1

Essentially a set of two surprisingly light-hearted short stories for the topic, it’s more interesting for musing on how we treat hate and react to it than it is as superhero comics, even if they’re a bit chatty. On the other hand, Spidey losing his s*** on an intramural kickball league is hilarious, and probably worth it just on its own.

Rasputin #1

Alex Grecian and Riley Rossmo are back, and dealing with the legendary mad monk. It’s an interesting take on an odd historical figure, certainly, helped by Rossmo’s lush art. But the first issue is a bit slowly paced and it’s not really clear where, exactly, it’s going. Interesting, but needs more focus.

Cuidad #1

Andre Parks builds off an idea from the directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and, honestly… it’s action-packed, and Fernando León González delivers some lovely and crisp black and white art, but it’s also pretty generic as these things go. It’s clearly a movie script being rewritten for comics, and while it’s pretty, it could use a bit more originality.