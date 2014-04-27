Hear The Extended Donald Sterling Tape, Now With More Racism

04.27.14 20 Comments

donald sterling deadspin

Here is where I’d usually say something like, “Hey, it IS possible for Clippers owner Donald Sterling to be even more of a garbage human.” But no, I think he already reached peak asshole years ago — consider this the bigot croutons on top of a racism salad. Deadspin acquired an extended version of Sterling’s conversation with his then-girlfriend, V. Stiviano. (Underrated aspect of this story: her name is V.?) There’s more of the same, plus a mention of Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp:

V: I DID remove the people that were independently on my Instagram that are black.

DS: Then why did you start saying that you didn’t? You just said that you didn’t remove them. You didn’t remove every—

V: I didn’t remove Matt Kemp and Magic Johnson, but I thought—

DS: Why?

V: I thought Matt Kemp is mixed, and he was OK, just like me. (Via)

And black Jews:

DS: It’s the world! You go to Israel, the blacks are just treated like dogs.

V: So do you have to treat them like that too?

DS: The white Jews, there’s white Jews and black Jews, do you understand?

V: And are the black Jews less than the white Jews?

DS: A hundred percent, fifty, a hundred percent. (Via)

Stay tuned for Drake’s Snoop Dogg response. Hear the full thing here.

Via Deadspin

