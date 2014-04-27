Hear The Extended Donald Sterling Tape, Now With More Racism

Here is where I’d usually say something like, “Hey, it IS possible for Clippers owner Donald Sterling to be even more of a garbage human.” But no, I think he already reached peak asshole years ago — consider this the bigot croutons on top of a racism salad. Deadspin acquired an extended version of Sterling’s conversation with his then-girlfriend, V. Stiviano. (Underrated aspect of this story: her name is V.?) There’s more of the same, plus a mention of Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp:
V: I DID remove the people that were independently on my Instagram that are black.
DS: Then why did you start saying that you didn’t? You just said that you didn’t remove them. You didn’t remove every—
V: I didn’t remove Matt Kemp and Magic Johnson, but I thought—
DS: Why?
V: I thought Matt Kemp is mixed, and he was OK, just like me. (Via)
And black Jews:
DS: It’s the world! You go to Israel, the blacks are just treated like dogs.
V: So do you have to treat them like that too?
DS: The white Jews, there’s white Jews and black Jews, do you understand?
V: And are the black Jews less than the white Jews?
DS: A hundred percent, fifty, a hundred percent. (Via)
Stay tuned for Drake’s Snoop Dogg response. Hear the full thing here.
If you don’t like black people and own a basketball team, yer gonna have a bad time.
You’d think the guy would have tried to make a go of it with an all-white team, but I guess his desire to make money trumps his desire to be racist turbo-douche.
Let’s face it: he’s not the first man to treat human beings, black, white, or aquamarine, purely as profit-creating assets.
The fact that he’s spewing odious racist crapola can’t hide the fact that there are a great deal of people in this country who don’t exist for business owners except as numbers on a ledger.
oy gevalt
Boy she just let him go right ahead and hang himself, didn’t she?
V: “And tell me, the black Jews, they’re the worst because they’re both lazy AND greedy, right?”
D: “Absolutely! And I’ll now go into detail expanding on this…”
As per W. Kamau Bel’s tweet : [twitter.com]
question is how many of those “owned” black men will play for their racist “owner”, or will they as a team stand on principal, sacrifice for the sake of a higher purpose, a more important goal, and simply walk off the court until sterling is suspended. stay tuned.
And the funny thing is that this type of behaviour is so easy to punish. Stop giving this asshole your money. That’s it. Consumers make the rich richer. We can also suddenly make them very poor if we want to by not purchasing whatever they’re selling.
The problem is he doesn’t own a grocery store. He’s contractually due his portion of the NBA’s revenue sharing, and more importantly, the Clippers are a toy. Most of his money comes from real estate. So even if the NBA collapsed, he’d still be an 81 year old piece of shit billionaire.
I mean as bad and crazy as it is, guy is free to think and feel whatever he wants. He’s apparently not discriminating when it comes to employing the people he hates (in the NBA), but maybe I’m wrong.
Essentially, yea just stop giving him money where you can.
I’ve never heard of the revenue sharing thing. That sounds like socialism to me. Wonder how many NBA team owners are lolbertarians.
Biff. Different set of circumstances. If I wanted to start a car company and base it out of Detroit, there is nothing stopping me. But if I wanted to start a NBA team and locate it in LA, there is a lot stopping me
The NBA owners need to chip in and let some of Prokhorov’s homeboys handle this.
They need to hurry up and suspend him. Considering how awesome the games have been in the West, it really sucks that this is now going to overshadow them.
Serious question: what does suspending an owner of a franchise do?
RELEVANT: [uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
I think the message for this week is keep the microphone, secret or otherwise, offa’ grandpa.
Drake and Amare Stoudamire must feel double offended now.
But Matt Kemp is mixed? Is it with Hispanic? I’d have figured that would be a wider known fact in LA, but I think this girl is mistaken.
Croutons on a racism salad = petrified poop.