Earlier this week, Heidi Klum participated in an Instagram Q&A session in which she revealed how much she weighs (138 pounds) and her daily breakfast (three poached eggs in a warm chicken broth). The Daily Mail also reported that the model “doesn’t eat more than 900 calories a day,” which she resolutely denied.

“I just got home, and some friends are sending me these articles that have been written that I only take in 900 calories,” she said in an Instagram Story (the recommended daily calorie intake for a woman is between 1,600-2,000 calories). “I want to say, I don’t think I’ve ever had to count my calories in my life, and don’t believe everything that you read.” Klum added, “Someone asked me how much I weigh, and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed. And I don’t know, people just put things together and just write a bunch of crap, and it’s really sad because there is no real journalism anymore.”

Anyway, following the calorie kerfuffle, Klum’s America’s Got Talent co-judges came to her defense. “That’s not true because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff,” Sofía Vergara told the model during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. Terry Crews added, “I believe [she eats Vergara’s food].”

Klum called the inaccurate claims “beyond bonkers… I just hate when people lie like that because, especially, you know, there’s so many people out there that follow or read this, and they say, ‘Oh, she does this, so now I’m only gonna eat 900 calories.’ When it’s about other people’s health, I feel like I have to step in and say, ‘Wait a minute.’ I don’t even care about me; I care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin. Because 900 calories, that’s, like, insane! I would be like a toothpick.”

