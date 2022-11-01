No one, not Janelle Monáe and especially not Tara Reid, does Halloween like Heidi Klum. Every year, the model and America’s Got Talent judge wears an elaborate (and expensive) costume — in 2019, she was a flesh-eating alien; in 2018, she was Fiona from Shrek (with husband Tom Kaulitz as the titular ogre); in 2009, she was a crow, which maybe hasn’t aged well. What did Klum dress up as this year? She teased the surprise on Halloween morning with a photo on Instagram where she’s wearing nothing but a thong. Sounds like a sexy costume, right? Her costume was not sexy.

Yes, that is Heidi Klum looking like the worm from Freaked.

“I tried to think outside of the box and come up with other things and last year I was thinking, oh, a tree would be really cool, or like, a plant, and then I kind of went from plant to rainworm,” she said. “This is one of the top ones I would say, just because it’s so unusual and so big in size and it’s weird.” The costume took 10 hours to complete, and Klum admitted that it’s “hard for me to move. I don’t really have arms or legs. When I fall over I need someone to help me get back up. I’m kind of stuck in it, you know?”

Klum had to propped up by Kaulitz, who went as a fisherman.

Heidi Klum as a worm for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/P6OEk6q7gl — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 1, 2022

Of course, once she finished walking the red carpet, Klum put on something more comfortable — but left the worm face (which sounds an insult from a ’90s movie) on.

It’s not too late for Heidi Klum to be in Dune 2.