Helen Mirren Is Offended That Hackers Don’t Want Her Nude Pictures

More than 100 actresses had their personal property stolen in the photo leak that literally broke the Internet in New Zealand. One famous name left off the list, though: Helen Mirren, and she’s none too pleased. In an interview with Magic FM, via the Daily Mail, the woman who puts the “Dame” in “Helen Mirren is goddame awesome” said, “I was rather insulted my phone wasn’t hacked, actually.”
“I kept desperately looking at the list of people whose phones were hacked, hoping to see my name. Who on earth would put nude photos of themselves on their phone anyway? That I don’t quite get.” (Via)
Mirren was obviously joking, and went on to clarify, “It’s insulting and stupid to hack phones. The best thing is to be superior and not take it too seriously.” In other words, twerk it off.
The world is a better place for having the file name “helen-mirren-twerking.gif” in it.
